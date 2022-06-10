ST. JOHNS — The city of St. Johns held its regular city council meeting May 11. In a draft of the minutes, the first item on the agenda was to consider approval of the pension-funding policy for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
City Manager Paul Ramsey commented that the PSPRS has a deficit and it is a statutory requirement to pay the Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liability $997,050 by June 30, 2036.
The annual required contribution payment for 2023 is $102,578. A motion was made by Councilman Joe Greene to approve the pension-funding policy for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The motion passed in favor 6-0.
Next up was to consider a proposal to purchase a front-end loader. Ramsey commented that the 2005 front-end loader that staff and the city was looking at, would cost $5,400, plus tax. He said “we would put the other front-end loader on a public auction. The funds for the front-end loader would come from the sale of the current front-end loader and HURF, the Highway User Revenue funds. A motion was made by Vice Mayor Tony Raykovitz to approve the purchase of front-end loader to not exceed $5,500. The motion passed 6-0 with all voting in favor.
City councilors were then tasked to decide on a request for approval of Frontier Communications of America Inc., a dedicated Internet Access (DIA) Schedule and Services Agreement for the city of St. Johns.
Ramsey commented that the company is shutting down the internet on June 30, and they must have internet to the city buildings by then. He said “Frontier has given us this contract to purchase internet from them. We are in a time crunch and we need internet to five of the city buildings.”
The City Council voiced its concerns with the city going with Frontier, because of the way Frontier has treated the community with its lack of service.
Scott Burrell visited with council. He has worked with other companies that have used Frontier regarding the service that he has seen with Frontier. He believes that they will be good for the city.
Burrell commented that if Frontier cannot hold up to its contract of being off-line service and if it is off line for more than 4.83 minutes, its contract is in question. This is a five-year contract.
A motion was made by Raykovitz for approval of Frontier Communications of America Inc., Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) Schedule and Service Agreement for the city of St. Johns. The motion passed 4-2 with Mayor Spence Udall, Raykovitz, Councilwoman Tanya Cohen, Councilman Danny Price, voting in favor. Councilman Tony Lindsey and Greene voted not in favor.
Another request for approval was on the agenda regarding an IGA, intergovernmental agreement, with the White Mountain Regional Special Response Team (SRT).
St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey commented that this IGA is the same as last year’s. He said “this is cost affective for the Police Department with everything that we get in return, such as training.” A motion was made by Greene to approve the IGA with the White Mountain Regional Special Response Team. The motion passed 6-0, in favor.
City councilors then dove into discussing the swimming pool daily admission and family swim fees. Udall commented that the pool takes a lot of money from the budget.
“The pool has never paid for itself. Can we raise some prices to help with the finances of the pool?” he said.
Ramsey commented that there are two big-ticket items that need to be replaced at the pool — the cover to heat the pool that is $10,000 to $15,000 and the bathrooms need to be repaired.
The council then discussed other ways to fund some of the pool, maybe even have sponsors with signs at the pool. A motion was made by Raykovitz to increase the family swim fee to $10. The motion passed 6-0 with all voting in favor.
The appointment of a Planning & Zoning Commissioner was next. Ramsey commented that Chairman Ken Flygare resigned from the Planning and Zoning Commission. He said “we put out an announcement and we had only one apply, Lacy Greer.”
The staff’s recommendation is to appoint Greer as Planning and Zoning Commissioner. A motion was made by Raykovitz to appoint Greer to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which passed 6-0, with everyone voting in favor.
In the city manager report, Ramsey explained that staff has been working on the budget for this next fiscal year. In addition, the back of City Hall is still in progress of building it out for the Training Center.
Public Works is working on the streetlights and the department has submitted a reimbursement for the wastewater treatment plant. The Fourth of July barbecue in the park will be on July 2 this year and the fireworks will be on July 4.
In the police chief report, Spivey told City Council members that the school resource officer position will hopefully be filled.
The SJPD had over 70 people at the Cops & Bobbers event that was held April 23. Another Cops & Bobbers was scheduled on June 3, with the Arizona Game and Fish Deparetment’s free fish day.
Spivey added that the department has one lateral officer position open.
The City Emergency Services reported that it has about 80% of the fireworks reserved.
The department has received $1,000 from Tucson Electric Power, TEP, for the fireworks. Staff is looking into transportation to get the fireworks here. Its also reported that Fire and EMS have been busy this last month adding that wildland fire season is substantially already here. They will also be having seasonal wildland employees again this year. Chris Struble was approved as an engine boss.
