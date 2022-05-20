ST. JOHNS — In a draft of the minutes from the April 13 St. Johns City Council meeting, first on the agenda was to consider a request to approve an increase of fees for use of the St. Johns swimming pool.
Swimming pool manager Rachel Winters commented that the City Pool has not raised its rates in years.
She proposed to raise the daily admission of $2 to $3 and for seniors 62-plus from $1.50 to $2.
Rental and lesson fees would also increase. One-on-one Adaptive Aquatics would go from $40 to $50. Season passes would also go up. Vice Mayor Tony Raykovitz said “most of the kids that do a daily admission can only afford to come once or twice a week.”
He added that it is a privilege to have the pool in St. Johns and agrees that the rentals should go up, but not the daily admission.
Winters asked if they kept the daily admission the same, but bring the senior 62-plus to $2. Councilman Joe Greene asked if the swimming lessons could go longer, for the increase in price. Winters commented that the little ones loose their attention fast and some are freezing before their half hour is up.
Raykovitz asked to keep the daily admission at $2 and bring the senior rate to $2 and all other requested changes as stated.
A motion was made to make the changes as discussed. The motion was approved 6-0.
Next up was a request to amend an ordinance regarding definitions of manufactured homes and mobile homes.
City Manager Paul Ramsey commented that last month on this ordinance, he led the council astray on information.
Community Development Director Chris Chiesl commented that she, Paul Ramsey and Rob Hinds had a meeting with the state director of manufactured homes, Ryan Paris.
What is a manufactured home, what is a modular and what is a trailer? What constitutes a mobile home; anything from 1976 and older.
City Attorney D. Bryce Patterson commented that the Section 201 needs to be amended to Article 3, also in the first paragraph. He doesn’t think that the administrative code needs to be cited in the ordinance.
Chiesl recommended that the ordinance be re-written and bring the ordinance back to City Council next month.
A motion was made to table this item and bring it back, once the ordinance has been rewritten. The motion passed 6-0 in favor.
Agenda item No. 7 was a proposal to officially designate the downtown LDS chapel as an historically important site, to protect the building.
Councilman Tony Lindsey commented that the city would like to show the value of the downtown church house.
He said “as a council we fight the battle of St. Johns with struggles with our grocery store, the Dollar Store, no housing availability, lack of internet, crime with the population increasing, lack of high-paying jobs and many more. One of the fights is to keep the downtown chapel.”
Lindsey stated that his cousin, David Brown, posted on Facebook, “what are the icons of St. Johns?” Some of the responses received were — Whiting Brothers, Gas-n-Go, burritos, Fiesta Days, the wind, El Camino restaurant, no traffic jams and no stop lights.
“These are little things that make our town important,” said Lindsey. Brown commented that he wrote a resolution in support for the historic part of the downtown chapel.
He is representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church has not decided to do anything yet. However, the maintenance group for the church would like to do something else, because of the huge maintenance cost on an old building.
“We are wanting to show how iconic this building is as a house of worship,” said Brown. He added that the support of the pastors in town is appreciated. The building was originally the St. Johns Stake Academy, built in 1899.
In 1937, the church leaders added the chapel to the building and it became the house of worship for the St. Johns Ward.
Patterson cautioned the endorsement of religion and government and added a little bit more to the resolution to make sure that the council did not endorse the religious part of the resolution.
Raykovitz said “losing another building in St. Johns is a travesty. We can’t have a history if we don’t know where we came from. We need to keep our heritage.”
A motion was made to officially designate the downtown LDS chapel as an historically important site to protect the building. The motion passed by a unanimous vote.
Next, the council considered the approval of resolution 04132022 to support the LDS chapel, to not demolish the building as it is written in the resolution. The motion passed 6-0 in favor.
A future City Council agenda item — a dog park, will be presented by Greene.
In the city Emergency Services report — a Type 3 Wildland Fire Engine payoff of about $309,000 was detailed. The department is looking to replace the 1997 wildland firefighter engine in the next budget, as this summer is expected to be a wildland fire season.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk is leaving and has accepted a position with the state Forestry Department that will start in January.
