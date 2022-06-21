ST. JOHNS — The St. Johns City Council was tasked with many decisions at its regular meeting on June 8.
The last decision-making item was to consider changing the internet provider from Frontier to CommNet, a subsidiary of ATN International. CommNet Wireless is an American telecommunications company that offers wholesale roaming, enterprise and retail solutions to other mobile network operators and is a subsidiary of ATN International. ATNI is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services. A motion was made by Vice Mayor Tony Raykovitz to consider changing the city’s internet provider from Frontier to CommNet. The motion passed 6-0.
From the action report, which can be found at www.sjaz.us/meetings-agendas, the first item on the agenda was a request for approval of an amended ordinance regarding manufactured/mobile/modular homes. A motion was made by councilman Tony Lindsey to approve the amended ordinance, which passed 6-0.
Next up was the presentation of the RISE website. However, a motion was made by Raykovitz to table the presentation of the RISE website until the next council meeting. The motion passed 6-0. RISE is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant program, intended to help rural communities identify and maximize local assets and connect to networks and industry clusters within their region.
St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey then asked councilors for a discussion regarding the creation of a non-resident fee for the conditional use liquor permit. A motion was made by Councilman Joe Greene approve the increase for out-of-town residents for the liquor use in their facilities. The motion was then amended by Greene to add $100 to make the liquor license $300 per use for non-residents. The motion passed 6-0.
Once again, Spivey addressed the councilors asking for a discussion about amending the city code regarding unreasonable or excessive noise. No legal action was taken at that time.
The agenda then continued to a consideration for adoption of a new wage schedule for Fire/EMS/Wildland fire personnel. A motion was made by Greene to table this item until the budget comes out.
The next item was the discussion of an ordinance granting authority to adopt a schedule of fees for prosecution services provided to the public by the municipal police, municipal court and city attorney, establishing the prosecution cost recovery fund and authorizing expenditures therefrom. A motion to table this item also passed with all voting in favor.
In the city manager’s report, Paul Ramsey outlined that city staff has had several meetings with the transition committee, county and the two power plants.
Ramsey explained that there is a potential grant with Idaho National Labs. Next, Ramsey said he has yet to hear from the southern communities regarding the broadband issue.
Apache County and Navajo County representatives, mayors and council members will be having a meeting on July 21 in Taylor. The Arizona League of Cities and Towns’ annual conference is Aug. 30-Sept. 2 in Glendale.
Maverick magazine has an article regarding St. Johns and the RISE grant. Ramsey added that he met with the state regarding the river cleaning. He recommended to clean the river bottom before the monsoons. Ramsey concluded with saying that the Fourth of July barbecue in the park will be on July 2 and the fireworks will be on July 4.
In the St. Johns Police report, Spivey stated that calls regarding crimes are up. Spivey added that he met with U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran on recruitment of officers also to help with the recruitment in the rural areas.
In addition, it was noted that President Biden signed the executive police reform order. Spivey reminded councilors that the school resource officer position is still open.
In the City Emergency Service report, councilors were told that COVID-19 is still here. Staff also reported that seasonal personnel have been hired. In addition, the city has stopped hydrant testing because staff was seeing low pressure. Testing will resume in the fall. Lastly, a dispatch system will go in next week.
