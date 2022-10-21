St. Johns city manager Paul Ramsey was recently appointed to the Rural Business Development Advisory Council, by Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers.
The mission of the council is to advise the council’s board of directors concerning real business and development strategies, including job creation and diversifying economy and in attracting new investments.
He said, “This is just to give us a voice at the state level from the rural communities and rural counties. The advisory council is basically folks from different rural areas, it’s rural business development, because we do have a different set of challenges. We meet four or five times a year and let the committee know what’s going on. Hopefully, we’re making some good things happen.”
Ramsey also serves on the NACOG (Northern Arizona Council of Governments) committee for economic development, in Flagstaff. Ramsey will retain his position as St. Johns city manager.
Ramsey has been involved in St. Johns community development. He oversees the progress of the nearly complete Innovation Center, which will bring together support services with multiple partners, who will assist with workforce and entrepreneurial development for people living and working in Apache and Navajo Counties.
He said, “We’re always addressing new ideas and seeking financial opportunities to help bring these things together. So it’s an ongoing process. As you’re well aware, we have these power plant closures looming in the future and so we’re working diligently to increase the economy, so that we have some kind of a parachute to help us land in a good spot.”
Ramsey explained that between the two power plants slated for shutdown, there are more than 500 employees that will be affected, along with their families. He said, “Those are families in all the communities, not just ours, but it’s Springerville, Eagar and even over in the Snowflake, Taylor, Show Low and Holbrook areas.
“It’s regionally an issue. We’re trying to find a way to encourage the owners of those plants to repurpose, so they’re starting to look into that and hopefully there are some decisions made to keep some energy production going, in some fashion. We don’t have any idea what that would be yet, it’s a study. We don’t claim any details, because, obviously, we don’t have any and we know we don’t. Ultimately, as much as we’d like it to be our decision, it’s not ours; it’s the decision of the owners of the entities that are there.”
Ramsey added that it’s a real challenge, being a small community. He said, “we’re not on any major highway. We’re south of I-40 and in north of US-60, so if you don’t work at a power plant or have something to do with the county business in St. Johns, or the schools or have family here, we’re kind of out of the way. It’s a real struggle economically for us.”
Ramsey went on to explain that he has been working diligently with Northland Pioneer College, as far as looking at what the future brings and new types of careers and what direction to go. He expressed his appreciation in NPC’s cooperation and willingness to open up opportunities.
In addition, Ramsey discussed an agenda item from the Oct. 12 St. Johns City council meeting, regarding the purpose and scope of the EPA Brownfields assessment grant, which was awarded to Apache County, St. Johns, Eagar, Holbrook, Springerville and Pinetop-Lakeside in 2021. The grant is $100,000 for each of those communities for the assessment.
Ramsey explained that the Brownfields grant is generally for people who may be looking to purchase properties that have some sort of environmental issue, or who believe there could be one.
“This is for properties where businesses that were maybe a gas station, an auto shop, a dry cleaner, or someplace where there may be some chemical spill or petroleum, or something to that effect. This grant includes all of the six communities in our area. Each one is doing an evaluation of potential properties. When you do that, all you’re doing is going to the property owner and saying that we have an opportunity to do an assessment.
“So, if you just purchased a piece of property that used to be a gas station or had some sort of something that led you to believe that there could be some sort of a spill, then that assessment allows you to take a look at it. It doesn’t require you to do anything about it. It gives you the opportunity to find out if there is anything or you get a clean bill of health. It doesn’t cost you anything. Then you get the opportunity to determine, if they do find something, they’ll tell you what level.
“That way you can make a decision as to whether you want to pursue the clean up or not. They don’t force you into any type of clean up or to clean it up. It’s all voluntary and if you choose to do something about it, they can help you find the potential resources to mediate that issue,” said Ramsey.
