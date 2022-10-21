St. Johns city manager Paul Ramsey was recently appointed to the Rural Business Development Advisory Council, by Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers.

The mission of the council is to advise the council’s board of directors concerning real business and development strategies, including job creation and diversifying economy and in attracting new investments.

