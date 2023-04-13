Business development support is due to arrive in St. Johns, starting in the final week of this month.
Working with a grant of $1.3 million through the USDA's Rural Innovation Stronger Economy program, and in partnership with the Small Business Development Center hosted by Northland Pioneer College, a formerly-empty 3,800-square-foot building, located behind St. Johns City Hall, has been renovated into a facility providing classrooms to be used for trainings, along with access to computers.
One part of the grant is for workforce development, which is geared toward workers who are looking for jobs and to help them make that connection.
The second piece of the grant is business incubation, providing assistance to entrepreneurs, whether it's through counseling or classes.
Business incubation is also for employers who may want to have their existing employees up-skilled, meaning that their employees could receive training in something fundamental to the office, like Excel or other programs.
Russ Yelton, economic development consultant, said, “It certainly has taken longer than anticipated, but we're finally here. Now we can offer trainings to the public. A lot of the trainings that we have are online for convenience, so people can get those at home."
Two early focuses of the program will be health care and information technology. “Health care in the region and in rural America is such a challenge," Yelton said. "We just met with White Mountain Regional Medical Center and we're … looking at how can we help people get training for jobs like activity directors, medical coding and physical therapy assistants."
Those with a yen to work in technology aren't forgotten. "IT is a broad set of programs where somebody may just need up-skilling, or maybe they need to know how to write formulas or they actually want training to do networking," Yelton said. "Then in addition to that, we will also have classes around cyber-security. We're trying to support other trainings that are for some of the higher wage jobs."
A youth entrepreneurship summer camp is again in the works for this year. "Our goal this time is to hold it at the center,” Yelton said.
“We'll be finalizing the plans in the next month or so. This is a good opportunity to get the kids involved and thinking about entrepreneurship early, and other career opportunities."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new center will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 27. Staff will be on hand to demonstrate some of the center's technology. Scheduled to attend are VIPs Jeff Hays, state director of Economic Development Administration; Gary Mack, USDA Rural Development Business and Industry program director; and Jennifer Burton, a business and industry loan specialist.
To RSVP, email Kelly Hinds at khinds@stjohnsaz.gov. For more information, call (928) 337-1535. St. Johns City Hall is at 70 Commercial St.
