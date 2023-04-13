St. Johns Innovation Center flyer
Buy Now

Business development support is due to arrive in St. Johns, starting in the final week of this month.

Working with a grant of $1.3 million through the USDA's Rural Innovation Stronger Economy program, and in partnership with the Small Business Development Center hosted by Northland Pioneer College, a formerly-empty 3,800-square-foot building, located behind St. Johns City Hall, has been renovated into a facility providing classrooms to be used for trainings, along with access to computers.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.