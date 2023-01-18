ST. JOHNS — Creativity can be learned and shared by all ages. Just ask Alice Webb, library manager at the St. Johns Public Library.
From story time to role-playing games to quilting, library staff keeps busy six days a week helping the public. The St. Johns library is one of seven in the Apache County Library District.
Webb said that a new program has begun for those interested in quilting.
“We had some people in the community approach us and say that they wanted to do quilting and sewing. So we talked about it and decided that this was something we would like to do; we would do a test run to see if the interest is sustained,” Webb said.
“We had a start-up meeting in October 2022 to gauge public interest and we had a pretty good turnout. So we decided to go for it. Now we have about eight people that are coming on a regular basis. Then we have some that come in when they can. Right now we’re just trying to build programming.”
A new sewing machine was recently purchased for the library out of its programming budget; Webb feels the expense is justified for the program.
“That was a pretty big hit to my budget, but not terrible,” Webb said. “I’m a little low on funds right now. My budget is through the county, but no programming money comes from the county. It has to come through donations.
“But we felt like the group is going to grow. That’s why we decided to purchase a machine. I thought if we had a machine we could publicize it and let people know that it’s here and they’re welcome to bring material, come in and we’ll teach them.”
Webb added that if people have something to share they are more than welcome to join the group. They open the room at 2 p.m. and officially start the quilting group at 4:30 and go until 6:30 on Tuesdays.
The library also offers several children’s programs. The story time for preschoolers is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.
“We read a story and sing some songs, then we do a craft with the kids. It’s hard to hold preschoolers’ attention much longer than that,” Webb said. “The kids made several Christmas-oriented kinds of things last month. They used pipe cleaners and pony beads to make snowflake ornaments that they could hang in their rooms or from a window.
“That’s an activity that kind of goes from the littlest ones to whichever the ones that come in that are a little bit older.”
Webb added that library staff try to choose a theme and an activity that gives the youngsters some exercise for their small motor skills or for their age-appropriate learning.
Another youth program is called Dungeons and Dragons. There are three age groups — grades 3-5, 6-8 and high school-aged kids.
Library staff member Jesse Adams is the one who runs the D&D program. Webb said that D&D is basically a fantasy story enactment. Instead of playing a video game on the computer that’s fantasy-based, this is a game played in real life. Adams writes special stories just for the kids, then he presents the story. Adams also selects interesting books for the kids to check out on the topic of the story.
As part of game play, a map is set out on the table among all the players, then each player chooses or is assigned a personality, a character, within the narrative presented by the Dungeon Master, or DM. The DM is responsible for presenting challenges for the players to overcome — such as fighting against mythological creatures — and for guiding the narrative and creating an atmosphere of suspense while also enforcing the game rules, as necessary.
“D&D back in the ’80s kind of got a bad reputation,” Webb said. “There were people that objected to it, because they didn’t understand what was going on. Maybe some people played it in ways that were controversial, but the American Library Association encourages D&D programs because they provide outlets for creativity for the kids. They encourage social interaction and diversity and help with reading, comprehension, critical thinking and imaginative play. So we’re trying to get this going.”
The St. Johns Public Library accepts donations for its programs. “Sometimes people will let us keep the change when they come in to send a fax or make copies. Some of the libraries have patrons that make regular donations. We also keep a cart of used books and DVDs for sale. Every program that our library provides for the public comes out of that programming money,” Webb said.
To learn more about libraries in Apache County, visit apachecountylibraries.com. For more information, call (928) 337-4405. The St. Johns library address is 35 S. Third West.
