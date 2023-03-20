St. Johns News

The main topic of the St. Johns council meeting of Tuesday, March 8 was the discussion of moving dispatching services from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office to the Show Low Police Department.

Police Chief Lance Spivey said the city of Show Low has a regional dispatching center and he would like to move his dispatching services for the Police Department to the Show Low Regional Dispatching Center.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.