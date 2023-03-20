The main topic of the St. Johns council meeting of Tuesday, March 8 was the discussion of moving dispatching services from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office to the Show Low Police Department.
Police Chief Lance Spivey said the city of Show Low has a regional dispatching center and he would like to move his dispatching services for the Police Department to the Show Low Regional Dispatching Center.
Spivey said, “We know there are problems in the Apache County Dispatching Center as far as medical response. They are not certified and this jeopardizes our community."
Spivey then invited Show Low Police Chief Brad Provost and Show Low Cmdr. Greg Westover to address the council about the Show Low Regional Dispatching Center. Provost commented that staff works closely with the Navajo County Dispatch 911 Center.
He said, “The Show Low dispatch charges per call, and this is based on calls coming from people requesting assistance, unless Show Low dispatch has to use the PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) to send the call to another dispatch, then there is no charge. Right now, we are charging about $41 a call. They have 15 dispatchers, a communications manager and an IT tech.
“We have PSAP and that is a dedicated call center for answering emergency phone calls and dispatching appropriately. We do not charge for PSAP calls. This will not take any jobs away from Apache County."
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk commented that he has been working with the Apache County dispatch system for the past 2½ years. He is trying to repair the dispatch center and make it creditable.
Kirk said, “Fire and EMS are not interested in moving to Show Low dispatch. Why not develop what we have and not send our dispatch to another community?”
The council asked what Spivey’s main concerns are with Apache County dispatch service. Spivey said there are safety issues, adding that dispatchers do not stay on the phone with the caller to find out what the officer is going into, and he is worried about public safety. Council recommended that they hold a meeting with Spivey, Kirk and others to figure out the issues with Apache County dispatch.
Provost said that even if SJPD does switch to Show Low dispatch, officers will have to fix the relationship with Apache County dispatch because they will still be working with that agency.
Other council business
Prior to the dispatch discussion, the meeting opened with a call to the public. William Tenney said the American Legion Post 31 in St. Johns will have a sidewalk sale in April. The exact date is yet to be determined. No one else chose to speak.
Following the dispatch discussion was a request for the approval of an application to USDA Rural Business Development $50,000 grant for architecture plans and cost estimate for a Regional Education Energy Technology Center at the light industrial property/airport. The motion passed 6-0.
Councilors were then requested to approve an application to EDA technical assistant grant for financial/operational planning; cost analysis; environmental, engineering for $300,000. The motion passed 6-0.
More grant applications were on tap, asking for councilors’ approval. A request for approval was made of an application to EDA Arizona Coal Community capacity grant for consulting administrative services in the amount of $300,000. It passed 6-0.
Next was a request for approval of an application to Sen. Mark Kelly for infrastructure of the Regional Education Energy Technology Center for $2 million. It passed unanimously.
Lastly, councilors considered the approval of a grant agreement between the state of Arizona and the city of St. Johns for application of seal and marking of pavement at the St. Johns Industrial Airport. Airport Manager Gary Liston said this is to keep the rural airport runways up and running. The cost is $282,201.
"Our portion is 10%, $28,220 to have the runway sealed and marked. If this is approved, this project will take place next year. We currently have a paid project for the other runway that will be taking place this spring, if weather permits," said Liston. The motion was approved 6-0.
———
The preceding is a summary of the meeting minutes published on the city's website at sjaz.us and is not the verbatim record of what happened at the City Council meeting. A recording of the entire meeting is available upon request at the City Clerk office for three months following the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.