St. Johns News

St. Johns High School hosted an appreciation luncheon for the St. Johns Police Department on March 6.

"I've worked with these officers who always go the extra mile to keep our community safe," said Principal Steven Palmer. "They work so hard, especially during tough times, and we just wanted to say 'thank you' for everything they do."

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

