St. Johns High School hosted an appreciation luncheon for the St. Johns Police Department on March 6.
"I've worked with these officers who always go the extra mile to keep our community safe," said Principal Steven Palmer. "They work so hard, especially during tough times, and we just wanted to say 'thank you' for everything they do."
St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey said, "This was the first time that the school has done this for the St. Johns Police Department. It's good to know that the community supports what we do. The youth in our community are exceptional. It's a pleasure to be able to work with them and interact with them. That's the same with the staff at the school and the teachers; they all work very closely with the Police Department.
"I love our communities in Apache County and Navajo County. They 'back the blue' and public safety. It's not like some of the stories we see all too often lately in the Valley or elsewhere across the United States. Thank you, St. Johns High School. We appreciate the good working relationship we have with all of the faculty and staff."
SJPD compliance officer Ramon Morales was unable to attend the luncheon, but still received plaudits from Spivey. "Ramon does a tremendous amount of work throughout the city and surrounding community," he said. "Officer Morales is responsible for maintaining the PD vehicles, radio communications, vehicle upfitting, animal control and other essential functions at the PD. In addition to these duties, he is also a wildland firefighter and referee. If you see him around town, please thank him for all he does."
When asked if police are called to the high school very often, Spivey said, "Not very often for a call for service. We do spend a lot of time just walking around in the halls interacting with the students at all of the schools, not just the high school."
In regard to school safety, Spivey said that the Police Department is the first agency in Apache County to transition over to the new communication system called FirstNet. This system is for first responders and has finally made its way to Arizona. According to their website, "FirstNet brings public safety personnel the only nationwide network with comprehensive, tower-to-core encryption, by letting first responders have truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it."
Spivey said all of the department's data and cell phones are on FirstNet, and it's in the works for its radio system. "This makes us feel more confident about being able to respond faster, especially if there is a situation at a school. We have interoperability already between all the police departments in the White Mountain area. We have the ability, through our records management system and our CAD system, to see incidents that are evolving and happening. The fire districts and any other agencies that are dispatched by Show Low Police Department use the same CAD system and RMS system that we have, so we can see what's going on and they can see what's going on within St. Johns."
Spivey also said the Police Department has developed and fostered relationships with the school district that allows officers to gain access to the school quickly, if needed. "We have equipment and technology in place to mitigate any incidents, reduce the potential for those incidents to occur, so the school district and facilities are protected," he said.
"Likewise, the staff and the leadership within the school district support and help create a strong working relationship with the Police Department and other first responders to provide school safety. The level of access that the district has given first responders in the city of St. Johns is tremendous, and sometimes unheard-of in other school districts."
