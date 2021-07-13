On Aug. 19, Police Officer Jaylen Richardson will be recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at the 32nd annual Honoring Heroes Banquet in Scottsdale.
The banquet honors and celebrates Arizona’s top first responders and judicial staff from across Arizona for their efforts to eliminate impaired driving and fighting underaged drinking while supporting victims and survivors of impaired driving.
Each year, first responders are nominated by their peers and public safety leaders for this recognition. Richardson was nominated because of his efforts in stopping impaired drivers in the St. Johns through his proactive traffic enforcement in the city, as well as his dedication and professionalism exhibited during these types of investigations. Likewise, Officer Richardson understands the importance of educating the public and the importance of discretion.
Many times, Richardson will issue verbal or written warnings for civil traffic offenses instead of a citation. During his contact with drivers, Richardson is always professional. His demeanor allows drivers to relax and engage in a professional dialogue. Richardson’s communication skills and his work ethic and philosophy help create a strong, professional image of policing in the city of St. Johns and the entire policing profession, Police Chief Lance Spivey said in a press release.
“As chief of police, I am extremely proud of Officer Richardson’s accomplishments as a police officer. Officer Richardson is an exemplary police officer and understands the importance of traffic enforcement and education and how these two functions promote and develop strong positive relationships with the community we serve in the city of St. Johns.”
I am grateful for MADD and their willingness to coordinate this event to recognize the tireless dedication of Arizona police officers regarding traffic enforcement, impaired driving enforcement and all of the other criminal justice professionals and health care professionals who are involved in treating and supporting victims from the initial incident through the conclusion of a criminal case,” the press release concluded.
