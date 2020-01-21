ST. JOHNS — Accused child molester and former daycare worker Marc Wheeler, 34, has been formally charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault and molestation of a child under 15 years of age. They are all Class 2 felonies. St. Johns Police reported the victim to be seven years old. Wheeler is presumed by law to be innocent.
Court records allege that Wheeler, described as a former day care worker, assaulted the child on or about June 23, 2019 in a bedroom at the family’s residence. It is not yet known whether Wheeler was on the job at the time, or if he lived there. In July, the victim’s mother reported to the police that something happened. The police conducted a “forensic interview” probably of the victim, in Show Low in August.
Later that month, St Johns police swore out two warrants — one to collect a swab of Wheeler’s saliva for DNA evidence, which they got; the other to remove carpeting and pad in the bedroom. Allegedly, bodily fluid was left behind on the carpet. Police cut out three pieces of carpeting and padding which contains “unknown fluids,” according to the search warrant property supplement. It is yet unknown what the results were of any analysis or comparisons.
Wheeler was arrested on Dec, 12 , 2019, and is being held at the Apache County Jail, without bond. His attorney is Benjamin Brewer from Show Low.
Arizona has some of the nation’s harshest penalties for child sex crimes, especially involving victims under the age of 15. For example, a person possessing images of child pornography can be sentenced to ten years for each image. A divided Arizona Supreme Court found that such a sentence is not cruel and unusual punishment under the eighth amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Sexual assault and molestation in cases such as Wheeler’s carry life sentences under Arizona law and it’s possible that Dec. 12 was the last day Wheeler may ever be free. Available court records do not list Wheeler’s next court date.
