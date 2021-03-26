St. JOHNS — After 19 years of service with the St. Johns Unified School District, Superintendent Ed Burgoyne has announced his retirement.
He will be greatly missed.
Burgoyne has served as an assistant high school principal, middle school principal and lastly as the superintendent.
As principal of the middle school, Burgoyne is remembered for his funny ties that students chose for him to wear, his “catch you doing good,” Burgoyne bucks, the annual Literacy Fair Celebration (complete with dunk tank), and students marching hallways with cymbals and kazoos.
He also enjoyed celebrating with students at the end of the school year by running with them under the spray of the local fire truck.
As the superintendent, Burgoyne worked to support the three building principals as the educational leaders of the schools.
He supported and helped implement successful programs such as Professional Learning Communities (PLCs), data driven instruction, Excellence in Writing, Capturing Kids Hearts, one-to-one technology, and many other research based methods and programs.
Under Burgoyne’s direction, the district excelled in academics as the three schools each achieved the state designated letter grade of A and continue to excel academically.
Some of the more visual changes seen in the district during Burgoyne’s tenure were infrastructure improvements: a new track, soccer field lighting, improved LED lighting throughout the classrooms and district (saving the district thousands of dollars), more secure schools, fresh paint, new sound systems and increased funding for textbooks and fine arts.
Burgoyne has helped raise the level of education in St. Johns’ schools for both students and teachers.
He welcomes the new superintendent, Kyle Patterson, who will lead with energy and excitement, bringing new ideas, changes and improvements that will take the district to the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.