St. Johns School District will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and/or the school breakfast program. As part of this program, SJUSD will offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost $1.30; lunch will cost: Coronado $2.35, middle $2.60, high school $2.85. Your children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in the Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program.
To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can fill out the application available at the principal's office in each school, cafeteria and on the school's website.
