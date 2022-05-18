The Lady Redskins of St Johns scored 83 points last year as the runners-up to Valley Christian, who scored 86.
This year the Lady Redskins set out to finish what they started, and they were able to score 89 points and secure the State Champion title. It has been 31 years since St Johns has stood at the top of the podium.
In an exchange with girls coach Karen Lee of St Johns, she talked about the season, the girls, and the challenge to win the title.
Coach Lee said a leading quality of the girls was “the athletes are coach-able.” The girls showed their character in the “grit, drive, determination, and willingness to work” as factors contributing “to their success.”
What type of effort was required to bring them back on top? The team made goals early in the season to help guide their preparation to complete. The girls were asked to do “difficult, specific workouts for each event” they participated in. That effort resulted in eight school records being broken this year, including the long and triple jump by Ellie Otto, high jump and 1600-meter run by Aubrie Wilson, javelin by Jaycee Willis, the 800 by Brooke Smith, the team 4x800 relay, and finally the team 4x400 relay.
Coach Lee also shared how “it is rewarding as coaches to watch them work hard and be dedicated to the sport, which resulted in their success with personal records, individual awards, and the team State Championship.”
The girls were supported by coaches, family and friends specifically, but also the community. Coach Lee also identified the other coaches that made the success this season possible including Kamarie Hancock, Kevin Lee, Ferrin Crosby, Joel Dexter, Kaitlyn Stumbaugh and the boys track coach, Charles Stumbaugh.
It was not hard to imagine St Johns grabbing the champion trophy as they had success early and often during the season. They captured second place in the Round Valley Invitational and then proceeded to gather first-place finishes at the Nike Chandler Invitational, Joseph City Invitational, and St Johns invitational. I may have even missed a few during the season.
Other track team members for the girls team not already mentioned include Evelyn Andrus, Maren Cox, Kinley Crosby, Hannah Farmer, Lizzie Farmer, Jerusha Jessop, Reiney King, Tynesia Little, Audrey Patterson, Sarah Patterson, Kayme Smith, Elena Tullie, and Raquel Wilson.
The Lady Redskins will lose five girls to graduation this year which will hurt, but it appears they will still have a great core of young athletes. I would suspect St Johns has the opportunity to build for additional success, as this group competes well no matter what sport they are playing.
