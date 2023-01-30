St. Johns News

ST. JOHNS — In the action notes from the City of St. Johns regular city council meeting on Jan. 11, a motion was made to approve the acceptance of the grant funding of the 2023 Heritage Fund local, regional and state park grant in the amount of $108,081.00, and accept the matching grant funding from the 2023 Land and Water Conservation fund. The total funds to be accepted are in the amount of $213,162.00.

The motion passed 7-0 with all voting in favor. this funding has been approved for the St. Johns city park renovation project, which includes renovation and updates to the pool complex, and resurfacing and repurposing of tennis courts.

