ST. JOHNS — In the action notes from the City of St. Johns regular city council meeting on Jan. 11, a motion was made to approve the acceptance of the grant funding of the 2023 Heritage Fund local, regional and state park grant in the amount of $108,081.00, and accept the matching grant funding from the 2023 Land and Water Conservation fund. The total funds to be accepted are in the amount of $213,162.00.
The motion passed 7-0 with all voting in favor. this funding has been approved for the St. Johns city park renovation project, which includes renovation and updates to the pool complex, and resurfacing and repurposing of tennis courts.
Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed the state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 last June, which included $2.5 million to fund the Arizona State Parks Heritage Fund. For more information on this fund, and the matching grant process, visit the Arizona State Parks Heritage website at azheritage.org.
Following the grant approval on Jan. 11 was a request to approve resolution 2023-01011, authorizing the submission of an application for FY 23 Economic Development Administration, certifying that the application meets the community’s previously-identified community development needs and the requirements of the Economic Development Administration/Economic Adjustment Assistance announcement, and authorizing all actions necessary to implement and complete the activities outlined in the application. A motion was made to approve the resolution, passing 7-0, with all in favor.
Councilors were then tasked to consider a change to the emergency services wage determination worksheet to clarify entry-level wages versus basic wildland firefighter. A motion was made to accept the changes and all voted in favor 7-0.
In the city manager's report, Paul Ramsey thanked all the staff for all the work that was done during the holiday season. Ramsey added that they received confirmation of the appropriation from Senator Kelly’s office to help with broadband access, and they are looking into getting tablets for the council.
Community Development director Chris Chiesl and Russ Yelton presented an update to the councilors on the industrial park.
St. Johns police chief Lance Spivey gave a brief year-end report to council stating that the police department received just over $474,000.00 in grants.
St. Johns assistant fire chief Jason Kirk briefly went over their year-end report with councilors. Kirk added that they are staying very busy. They keep three crews on every day with all the calls that are coming in. In addition there are two trainings scheduled in the near future.
