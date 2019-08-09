ST. JOHNS — A mobile home fire on 27th Place West in St. Johns occurred Monday, Aug. 5, not long after midnight, has has has displaced a family of three.
The home was a complete loss. Local authorities have not released the names of the residents, none of the family was injured in the fire.
St. Johns Emergency Services officials said a dozen firefighters, including some from the Springerville Fire department, responded and put out the fire.
St. Johns Fire Department officials said the American Red Cross also responded to render aid, and that the family says they do not need help from the public at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
