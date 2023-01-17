The Show Low Public Library has released its calendar of events for January.
Get fit with Geri-Fit!
From 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, a Geri-Fit class will be held in the SLPL Youth Center. This program is geared specifically for older residents and will provide them with training exercises to improve strength, balance and energy to help strengthen spine, hips and wrists. The Geri-Fit website defines the program as an “evidence-based health promotion program and chronic disease self-management support program.”
The program leaders request that everyone bring plenty of water to stay hydrated while they are exercising; everything else will be provided. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required and space is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot as quickly as possible.
Get your 2023 organization kits
Grab-and-Go 2023 organization kits are now available at the SLPL front desk. The kits are available to anyone ages 16 or older and will include planning printouts for specified times (weeks or months), budgeting, meal planning and more. SLPL is excited to help people get planned and organized for 2023. The kits are in short supply, so be sure to pick one up while supplies last.
Does anyone have monogrammed tea towels?
SLPL staff will be available on Friday and Jan. 27 to provide one-on-one training to teach proper use of an embroidery machine. The project for the newly trained residents will be monogrammed tea towels, which will be provided free of charge. The class is open to anyone 16 or older, but those 16 or 17 must be accompanied by an adult to participate. The classes are available by appointment only, which can be arranged after registration for the event.
Enjoy the lunar new year
Join the staff at SLPL when they ring in the lunar new year with an experience you won’t soon forget. The program Lunar New Year Delights will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the SLPL Reading Room. This is a free, drop-in program, so there is no need to register. The event is open to all White Mountain youth, ages 3 to 10, who must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Children will learn about Asian traditions by making light-up lanterns and tasting traditional lunar new year treats.
The Show Low Public Library is located at 181 N. Ninth St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. For more information about any of the events listed, call 928-532-4070 or visit facebook.com/showlowlibrary.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
