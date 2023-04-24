PHOENIX — State Attorney General Kris Mayes is accusing the Department of Water Resources of not doing its job of protecting the state's groundwater supply.

In a letter to Tom Buschatzke made public Friday, Mayes said the agency he heads has legally been required since 1980 to determine there should be new "active management areas" where the are legal restrictions regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.