Hospital hall with incubator

More than half the people in Navajo County rely on AHCCCS or KidsCare for healthcare, and at least 500,000 will likely lose their coverage in the next year.

 Hush Naidoo Jade Photography/Unsplash

WASHINGTON — Arizona started purging people from the pandemic-inflated Medicaid rolls this month, a process that could end up pushing more than 600,000 people off the plan, health officials and advocates said.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System said it is doing all it can to make sure people who are removed from the rolls get coverage elsewhere, such as in the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

