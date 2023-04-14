Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference to commemorate her 100th day as Arizona’s chief executive on April 12, 2023.

 Drake Presto/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Three months into Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ stint as Arizona’s 24th head of state, negotiations with GOP leaders in the Legislature on a budget are close to completion Hobbs said Wednesday at a news conference to celebrate the first 100 days of her term.

Since taking office, Hobbs has had to change or compromise on some campaign promises, because most would have taken strong bipartisan support – something she’s still working to establish with her Republican colleagues.

