Two Flus

Arizona officials are urging people to get flu shots this fall to avoid the double threat of flu and COVID-19, which they fear could overburden state hospitals. But the state's vaccination track record is not great, with just 42.6% of adults getting flu shots last year.

 NIAID/Creative Commons

WASHINGTON — Legislative leaders said they expect to appeal a federal court ruling that said President Joe Biden had the authority to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers on federal contracts in Arizona.

The ruling Wednesday by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court that had blocked the mandate in Arizona because it exceeded the president’s authority. The circuit court ruling also ran counter to findings in a number of other federal courts around the country that had blocked the 2021 vaccination mandate.

