Arizona's education leader wants to slash state support for school counselors as part of his crusade in opposition to “social and emotional learning.”
But it’s kind of bad timing by newly elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.
For starters, Arizona already ranks 49th nationally when it comes to students per counselor.
But more to the point: In the long shadow of the pandemic, teen suicide had jumped by 30%. Moreover, and two-thirds of kids say they have suffered at least one traumatic “adverse child experience,” including divorce, violence at home and other problems.
The problem’s especially acute in Navajo County schools, with rates of bullying, drug use and childhood traumas generally well above the statewide average, according to the 2022 annual survey of risky behaviors among teens.
In Navajo County,
- 44% of students say their parents are divorced or separated.
- 39% say they have lived with an alcoholic
- 24% have lived with a drug user
- 31% have lived with someone who has spent time in jail or prison
- 23% have seen violence in their homes
- 37% have lived with adults who they say insulted them or put them down
All told, 64% of Navajo County students have experienced at least one of these adverse childhood experiences, which research shows puts them at increased of drug use, mental health issues, dropping out of school, unemployment later in life and other social and emotional problems, according to the 2022 Arizona Youth Survey conducted by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
The statistics are similar in Apache County where 47% have parents who have been divorced or separated and 64% have at least one such traumatic childhood experience. That includes living with an alcoholic (37%), living with a drug user (16%), living with someone who has been in prison (27%), living with parents who fought each other (18%) and living with adults who put them down (34%).
This creates a lot of problems on campus and challenges for teachers managing the classroom. The Risk Survey in Navajo County found that:
- 20% don’t feel safe at school,
- 18% have skipped school because they felt threatened
- 29% have been bullied on campus
- 20% admit having bullied other students on campus
- 46% have observed bullying of someone else
- 17% have been drunk or high at school
- 11% have had a fight at school
- 12% have been threatened with a weapon
- 17% have been suspended.
Teachers say a lot of those problems have gotten worse as a result of the disruptions of the pandemic, and the increasing amount of time kids are spending on social media.
“I’ve never seen it quite this bad,” said one local school administrator who handles student discipline and supervisors a “timeout” classroom where kids who have been acting up in the classroom can go to calm down. “It seems like they’re bouncing off the wall — just coping with all kinds of stuff.”
That includes the social and educational disruptions of the pandemic as well as family deaths and trauma due to the impact of the virus. The non-reservation communities in Navajo and Apache counties have suffered roughly twice the statewide death rate from COVID. But the pandemic merely accelerated existing trends linked to family disruptions, drugs and violence.
Horne this week said he wants to restrict grant funding to hire counselors and social workers for any schools that already have a police officer on campus. Schools that already have state and federal school safety grants for counselors or social workers can keep existing employees but not hire any more.
The Legislature created the program in 1994, mostly to hire school resource officers and juvenile probation officers. The Legislature in 2019 also made counselors and social worker positions eligible. The program pays for 629 positions around the state, including 309 counselors, 169 social workers and 149 law enforcement officers. The education department has $30 million to continue grants from 2019 and $50 million for new grants.
Arizona has the second highest student-to-counselor ratio in the nation, according to the American School Counselor Association. Arizona has 651 students per counselor compared to the national average of 408-to-1. The Association recommends a ratio of 250-to-1.
