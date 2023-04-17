Daniel McCarthy

Former U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy

 Daniel McCarthy/Facebook

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Friday unanimously affirmed First Amendment protections for political commentators, ruling that lower courts should have swiftly rejected a defamation lawsuit that a failed Republican U.S. Senate candidate brought against a talk-radio host.

In February 2021, Daniel McCarthy, who lost in the GOP special primary election for the U.S. Senate in 2020, filed a $120 million lawsuit against conservative Phoenix talk radio host James T. Harris and iHeartRadio, the corporate owner of KFYI, where Harris hosts a daily morning show called “The Conservative Circus.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.