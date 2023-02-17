U.S. Supreme Court
Buy Now

Arizona v. Mayorkas was scheduled to be argued before the court March 1, with the Louisiana attorney general taking the lead. But the justices Thursday removed the case from the calendar.

 Vandana Ravikumar/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — Arizona was already edging away from a legal challenge by states trying to keep the Title 42 border policy in place when the Supreme Court on Thursday took the case off its calendar.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, had quietly backed away earlier this year from the lead role taken by her predecessor, Republican Mark Brnovich, declining to argue the case before the court but keeping Arizona as a party to the suit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.