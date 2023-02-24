Side View Of A Young Woman Doing Stretching Exercise In Office

Side View Of A Young Woman Doing Stretching Exercise In Office

You learned in my last article that we have an obesity epidemic due to lack of activity. And that this epidemic is prevalent among children and adults. I covered strategies for getting children moving, but how can working adults get active when they spend 40 hours a week at a desk job?

Physical inactivity is a major public health concern and is closely linked to the development of many chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization, physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for death. Research shows us that leading a sedentary lifestyle will lead to disease, not to mention a lower quality of life. The modern office workplace is enabling this course to continue.

