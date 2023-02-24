You learned in my last article that we have an obesity epidemic due to lack of activity. And that this epidemic is prevalent among children and adults. I covered strategies for getting children moving, but how can working adults get active when they spend 40 hours a week at a desk job?
Physical inactivity is a major public health concern and is closely linked to the development of many chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization, physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for death. Research shows us that leading a sedentary lifestyle will lead to disease, not to mention a lower quality of life. The modern office workplace is enabling this course to continue.
With the increased use of technology, many of us are sitting in front of our computers most of the day. It seems as if almost everything is right at our fingertips or close enough that we can simply roll our chairs to a different spot inches away. Gone are the days when we had to walk the far side of the building in order to deliver paperwork. Now with a few clicks, documents are quickly and efficiently emailed to a number of co-workers.
Create a physically active work environment
It’s time to turn your sedentary office life into an active office life. With a little creativity, you can burn some calories instead of increasing your waist (and derriere) size. Try these simple office calisthenics to get you up and out of the chair throughout the day.
• March in place. Every hour march in place for one minute. Or better yet, just get up and move around the office.
• Telephone walk-about. Every time your phone rings, get up out of your chair before you pick it up. Walk around your office area while you talk on the phone. Do not sit down until you have hung up the phone.
• See your co-workers in person. Instead of texting or sending an email each time you need to communicate with an employee, make the effort to walk over to see that person. Even in a small office this can make a big difference in your activity level if you’re getting up to walk somewhere several times a day.
• Desk push-ups: Place your hands on the front part of your desk and take a few steps back. Lower your chest until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle and push yourself back up.
• Ab twists in your chair: Scoot to the middle part of your chair and place your feet flat on the floor. Sit up tall and place your hands behind your head. Alternate twisting your upper body to the right and to the left. Make sure you keep your pelvis stable as you rotate side to side.
• Triceps dip on your desk: Place your back to your desk with your palms on the desk behind you with hands positioned alongside your hips. Lower your body until your elbows are bent at 90 degrees, then push into the desk to straighten your elbows.
• Leg extensions: Sit up tall in your chair with your abs tight and feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg out feeling a contraction on the top of your thigh, then lower your foot back to the floor. Complete a few repetition before you switch legs.
• Squats: Standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart, sit backward as if you are going to sit down on an imaginary chair. Keep your heels and toes in contact with the floor and stand back up.
• Stand up, sit down: Get out of your chair and sit back down repeatedly. Remember not to plop down in your chair. Ease on up and ease on down using your thigh muscles. If this is a little difficult at first, you can use your arms to assist you in getting up and down.
• Lunch break walk. Before eating lunch, spend the first half of it walking outside or around the building.The second half of your lunch break can be spent eating. Get a walking buddy so you can be accountable to each other.
Modify your work station
With minor adjustments, you can make your work space a mini work-fitness area. By simply exchanging your office chair for a resistance ball (aka Swiss ball), you are working on your core muscles even when you just sit on it. The ball also provides a way to do periodic posture checks because it forces you to sit in correct alignment. If you think sitting on a large ball would make you feel unsteady, you can purchase an ergonomic ball desk chair.
A study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health reported that standing burns 88 calories per hour. Why not stand while working at your desk? With a simple desktop sit-stand adjustable desk converter, you create your own standing work station. The adjustable varied height settings on these converters will allow you to sit or stand while working on your computer. Forcing yourself to stand rather than sit can make a huge difference in reducing your sitting time.
Now you have no excuse to be sedentary at your job. I’ve provided you with some suggestions so you can get started right away. Your body will thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.