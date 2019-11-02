LAKESIDE – Tuesday, Nov. 5 is the last day for registered voters within the Blue Ridge Unified School District #32 to return their ballots.
The school district is seeking to continue a 15 percent budget override property tax in place since 2004.
The election is conducted by mail-in ballot only, however, there is still time to physically drop your ballot at one of several locations (see below).
If approved, the measure would authorize the Blue Ridge district to maintain the current Maintenance and Operation budget.
The BRUSD budget override is expected to generate $1.850,000 annually and cost homeowners about $0.72 tax rate per $100 of assessed value. Override allow communities to approve by vote additional funds to support their local schools.
“We encourage all eligible voters to drop their ballots if they haven’t already done so,” says Blue Ridge USD Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright. “This override has been in place since 2004 and will not increase existing tax rates.”
By law, public school district maintenance and operation budget overrides expire after five years so they must be renewed by the District through the special election process.
District performance
Letter grades issued by the Arizona Board of Education’s annual assessment of school performance for 2018-2019 have just been released. Federal and state law require an A-F system to measure school performance, according to the Every Student Succeeds Act. A total of 14 states use A-F letter grades.
This year, Blue Ridge Junior High and High School received a letter grade of “B”, according to Superintendent Wright.
“Blue Ridge performed among the ten (10) best in the state,” he added. “It’s encouraging to realize improvement districtwide, and we are confident if we are able to maintain the current level of school funding, our progress will continue. I am proud of our students and staff for all of their hard work and effort invested within the continued improvement of our schools.”
Ballot drop locations
Voters can drop their ballots through election day up until 7 p.m. at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall, 600 N. 9th Place in Show Low, the Navajo County Justice Court in Holbrook or the Navajo County Recorder’s Office.
In addition, voters may drop their ballots at the Blue Ridge USD office through election day from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
If you have questions or did not receive a ballot, contact the Navajo County Recorder’s Office at 928-524-4192 or contact the Blue Ridge Unified School District at 928-368-6126.
