SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR — Louisiana senator Gary Carter proposed Senate Bill 216 on April 13. The bill would hold gun owners liable for civil damages if their firearms are stolen from unlocked vehicles and used later in felony crimes.
Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, said he hoped the bill would encourage responsible gun ownership. According to Carter, “FBI crime data from over 270 cities show guns taken from vehicles are the largest source of stolen firearms, with more than 40,000 taken in 2020.”
However, in an April 17 article in the Louisiana Illuminator, Greg Larose wrote, “Democratic Senator Carter said in a statement he will not push to advance Senate Bill 216 after hearing from those who have expressed their concerns over the unintended consequences.”
An Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms report found that 96% of stolen guns were taken from the cars and homes of average citizens, even though they don’t take reports of firearm thefts from private citizens. Rather, these incidents are reported to state, local, territorial and tribal law enforcement agencies, who are then responsible for entering those reports into FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
I asked Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Robert Martin if he felt that the law proposed by Louisiana senator Carter should be recommended here in Arizona.
“66% of our thefts and burglaries within Snowflake and Taylor occur due to unlocked doors or windows to either vehicles or homes,” Martin said.
“Would a bill stop that? I don’t know. There is no telling if it would have the intended result or if it would aggravate people even more. Reported gun theft would probably go down, but only because people would stop calling the police to report the theft.”
Martin went on to report that rarely do police see a stolen gun from our area used in an additional crime.
“Most of the time they are not remaining in our community,” he said. “When we find stolen guns they are either from outside the area or at a place of storage or home during a search warrant for stolen items.”
Simple measures are all that are necessary, Martin says.
“We don’t want people to live in fear. We want people to understand that our community is just as susceptible to criminal activity as big cities. We may not see the crime as often, but it is still here.
“Living in a small town is not an excuse for carelessness or complacency. If you lock your belongings up when you leave town, why not do it in town?
“I think we need to encourage people to secure their property both at home and in their cars at all times. Be attentive to items you are leaving out in the open as most thefts are crimes of opportunity rather than necessity.
“The harder it is to steal something, the less likely it is to be stolen.”
The Snowflake/Taylor police department is located at 602 S. Main St. in Snowflake. If you live in Snowflake or Taylor and need assistance, or more information, call (928) 536-7500 or email records@stpd.org.
