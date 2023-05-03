Glove compartment

This is the first place anyone will look.

SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR — Louisiana senator Gary Carter proposed Senate Bill 216 on April 13. The bill would hold gun owners liable for civil damages if their firearms are stolen from unlocked vehicles and used later in felony crimes.

Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, said he hoped the bill would encourage responsible gun ownership. According to Carter, “FBI crime data from over 270 cities show guns taken from vehicles are the largest source of stolen firearms, with more than 40,000 taken in 2020.”

