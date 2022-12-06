Thunderheads in the sky

A thunderhead hovers over the western sky during the late afternoon in the White Mountains.

 Laura Singleton/The Independent

A series of big winter storms last week brought a measure of relief to the drought-stricken west, including Arizona.

Nonetheless, the National Weather Service predicts a warm, dry winter across most of the west, thanks to an almost unprecedented third year of La Nina sea-surface cooling in the Eastern Pacific.

