Every year the Snowflake/Taylor police department applies for various grants provided by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. Police chief Robert Martin said "it's a standing application that we can put in for various grants to the GOHS for DUI enforcement, speed enforcement or different things that they offer. Over the years, we've received our speed trailer that we put out on the highway every now and again. Also, we have received two vehicles since I've been here. This time around, we were able to purchase a brand new Intoxilyzer. Ours is about 20 years old, so it's nice to have a brand new one. It's digital and far more advanced than the other one and quicker. It was about $10,000, just for that piece of equipment."
Martin went on to detail the importance of the Intoxilyzer device. He said "if somebody is arrested for DUI, there are two main options that we use in regard to trying to figure out what their blood or breath alcohol level is. The Intoxilyzer 9000 makes it to where we can get the results in a matter of a few minutes. With a breath test, it is a certified system that we check every single month and recertify it every single month with DPS. So, if the officer says they want you to do a breath test and that person doesn't refuse, then we can get the results right then and there, we don't have to wait. But if a person refuses to do a breath test, then we get a warrant for a blood draw, then their blood has to be sent off to the lab. It take two to three to four months before we know what the results are."
In addition, Martin explained that they also got a speed enforcement grant, called a STEP grant, which is the 'selective traffic enforcement program'. He said "basically, we use that funding to purchase radars or LiDAR, which is the laser version of the radar. We were able to purchase three radars and two LiDAR. We put those in the cars so the officers each have one. These grants also come with a certain amount of DUI or speed enforcement overtime funds connected with them. As overtime funds, we usually use the money for special DUI enforcement, for holidays. There are certain times of the year that we have to have a DUI event or a DUI enforcement night, like on New Year's Eve or the Fourth of July. When we get money from the governor's office, they have selected days that we have to use that money for enforcement purposes. So, they provide the overtime for our guys, it's not coming out of the town's budget, it's already covered." Currently, STPD has 14 full time officers and they're looking to hire three more. They have about 18 vehicles, with 12 marked units with radars systems. LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging and as you may guess, works in a very similar fashion to radar, but employs a laser.
The police department encourages people to do a 'ride along' with officers, to understand the nature of a traffic stop and see how it occurs. Martin said "I think there's a misconception out there, because people say you don't pull people over on Main Street enough. Well, it's because technically, we prefer not to pull people over on Main Street. The violation that we saw, yes, it occurred on Main Street, but what we want to do is get them off of a highly traveled road for our safety and theirs. The misconception is that people think the traffic stop needs to happen right then and there. That's just not physically possible, especially with speeders, because now we've got to catch up to that person."
Martin also wants residents to know that if they are having issues with speeding cars in their neighborhood, they can request the department's speed trailer, which can be put up to monitor traffic. "The nice thing about monitoring traffic is that we kind of get a map of the high traffic times. Then we can send our officers, in the event that they're available, to those areas at those specific times. We've helped a couple of different neighborhoods outside of the schools, to obtain four way stops, just off of the speed trailer and the information it provided."
The police department needs to have a partnership with the community, to keep traffic safe and drivers and residents safe. What can we do you ask? Martin said "the biggest thing that we're finding is speed enforcement. This is not just something that law enforcement is responsible for, we are responsible for the enforcement of it, when it happens. The reality is, it's incumbent upon every single person in the community that drives, to follow the speed laws to begin with. If we could have even 50% of the community follow the speed limits all the time, we would see a huge drop in traffic related issues and congestion. We're just seeing an enormous amount of speed violations and aggressive driving behavior and things of that nature. The more people that move here, the worse that becomes. Our schools have never been as full as they are right now. So, there's just a lot more people in town and they all need to get somewhere, but if they can get somewhere and follow those established guidelines and those established rules of the road, I think people would see a huge difference, if we all took it upon ourselves to just behave."
