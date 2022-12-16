Every year the Snowflake/Taylor police department applies for various grants provided by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. Police chief Robert Martin said "it's a standing application that we can put in for various grants to the GOHS for DUI enforcement, speed enforcement or different things that they offer. Over the years, we've received our speed trailer that we put out on the highway every now and again. Also, we have received two vehicles since I've been here. This time around, we were able to purchase a brand new Intoxilyzer. Ours is about 20 years old, so it's nice to have a brand new one. It's digital and far more advanced than the other one and quicker. It was about $10,000, just for that piece of equipment."

Martin went on to detail the importance of the Intoxilyzer device. He said "if somebody is arrested for DUI, there are two main options that we use in regard to trying to figure out what their blood or breath alcohol level is. The Intoxilyzer 9000 makes it to where we can get the results in a matter of a few minutes. With a breath test, it is a certified system that we check every single month and recertify it every single month with DPS. So, if the officer says they want you to do a breath test and that person doesn't refuse, then we can get the results right then and there, we don't have to wait. But if a person refuses to do a breath test, then we get a warrant for a blood draw, then their blood has to be sent off to the lab. It take two to three to four months before we know what the results are."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.