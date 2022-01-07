George Washington Academy Principal List and Honor Roll List for 2nd Quarter

Principal List (4.0 GPA)

1st Grade:

Alice Begay, Harrison Buttars, Julian Carruth, Leland Geiger, Gideon Farnsworth, Brailee Fillingim, Lucas Haragett, Ezekiel Holland, Aurora Kauffman, Lyla Kennedy, Breligh Kurtz, Paxton Molck, Emma Osborne, Teyanna Platero, Lillian Swanson, Luke Stapley, Victoria Tuma, and Addilynn Wright

2nd Grade:

Paige Baxter, Lily Buttars, Jude Cahill, Joseph Gallien, Jett Jones, Richard Penrod, Gracie Skinner, Rozlyn Tompkins, Piper Waldrep, and Elliot Wyler

3rd Grade:

Mosiah Holland

4th Grade:

Todd Ballard

5th Grade :

Kyler Baldwin, Shay Bilson, Beckett Brimhall, Dalon Burt, Abigail Crunk, Nikolai Flanagan, Kaylee Penrod, and Madelyn Swanson

6th Grade:

Cohen Brimhall, Andriano Candia, Alexis Doll, Armin Herring, Ammon Holland, Grant Stapley, Merrill Stapley, and Mairead Stradling.

7th Grade:

Kiera Bilson, Izzy Dill, Mali Ellsworth, Brie Herring, Shomaiah Penrod, and Kemalee Rearden

8th Grade:

Cressa Bateman, William Blair, Hunter Haws, Kyson Kulish, Danny Lyman, Jace Stoddard, Moira Stradling and Moriah Stradling.

Honor Roll (3.50 — 3.99 GPA):

1st Grade:

Lacey Dalle Nogare, Braylan Evans, Ephraim Farnsworth, Olivia Gurrero, Tyse McCray, Kellyn Love, Alexis Luna, Zane Mota, Taylor Platero, Emery Tompkins, Glennell Tso, and Cassidy Weltmer.

2nd Grade:

Jordee Bell, Macie Burt, Easton Byars, Melody Gardner, Audie Harris, Lit Herring, Sierra Kauffman, Trinity Limppo, Chloe McDonough, Luna Slade, Kaelyn Stapley, and Logan Stock

3rd Grade:

Eric Bairn, Alaynna Bouzk, Alice Coleman, Lincoln Crunk, Chance Kennedy, and Maeryn Stradling

4th Grade:

Lee Ann Aubin, Lydia Bateman, Olivia Bateman, Samuel Blair, Rebekah Holland, Connor Kennedy, and Adalee Stock.

5th Grade:

Kate Bairn, Lehi Donnelly, Briella Lyman, Joee Nichols

6th Grade:

Kim Aya-Ay, Clayton Bairn, Chloe Clarke, Makenzie Doll, Archer Jones, Mazie McInelly, Bryce Skinner, and Eli Smith.

7th Grade:

Eden Czech, Ada Farnsworth, and Alane Reidhead

8th Grade:

Rebecca Ballard, Tyreil Begay, Clay Chapman, Ariel Donnelly, Aryn Harris, and Rosealee Newell.

