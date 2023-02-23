Rodeo Chediski 1-A
Forest restoration thinning developed in response to megafires like the Rodeo-Chedeski. The pace of restoration so far has been too slow to provide much widespread protection from fire or development of thinning-related industries.

The danger of megafires will grow in coming decades as average temperatures rise, spurring a steady increase in the length of the fire season for every type of forest.

This means increasing danger for forested communities like Payson, Pine, Show Low and Pinetop, which already rank as among the most fire-menaced communities in the country.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

