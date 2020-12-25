It’s been a tough year for everyone, including local small businesses. To help navigate you through these challenging times, Northland Pioneer College is offering several online business classes this spring (Bus 106,122,123).
Hilary S. Jones Rojo, MBA, MA Wealth Manager of Guardian Wealth Builders LLC, Adjunct Faculty for NPC, is presenting several practical classes for the adult who wants to learn about the needed elements to prosper in small business ownership. Utilizing her experience in business, finance, and investments, Instructor Jones Rojo and students will examine the elements needed to assist the small business owner or those who work for them, with making difficult decisions. Topics include, but are not limited to Personal Finance, Income Tax, Entrepreneurship/creating and managing a small business and Accounting Basics. QuickBooks software will be utilized, and academic credit is earned. Classes begin January 19. Visit www.npc.edu/class-schedule to see course dates and times. Registration is open now, space is limited and classes fill quickly so don’t wait!
“We are excited to be able to offer these highly useful classes to the community and our students in a virtual manner this spring,” said Jones Rojo. “The skills and business savvy advice and instruction will help those who not only currently own or plan to own and operate a small business, but also anyone who is navigating the current financial market and struggles related to running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Contact Mrs. Jones Rojo at Hilary.Jones-Rojo@npc.edu with any questions. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800-266-7845 for help with registration.
