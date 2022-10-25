Thunderheads in the sky (2020)

A thunderhead hovers over the western sky during a late afternoon in June, 2020 in the White Mountains.

 Laura Singleton/The Independent (2020)

PHOENIX – Arizona’s 2022 monsoon officially ended Sept. 30 and it’s one for the record books. The season’s record rain and high winds created widespread damage and power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, many areas of Arizona experienced up to 200% of normal monsoon rainfall amounts. Both Phoenix and Flagstaff saw above normal lightning strikes and wind gusts surpassed 70 and 80 MPH in various parts of the state, blowing down poles, power lines and even large transmission lattice towers that help carry electricity across the state.

