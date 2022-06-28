Summetime learning at WMNC

School may be out for kids, but learning continues at the White Mountain Nature Center for kids and adults.
The curriculum spans from nature walks to meeting Simon the Eurasian owl, to the upcoming free training shows beginning Friday and the anticipation of meeting an aplomado Falcon.
In September, WMNC announced a partnership with Balinda Strosnider and John Glitsos of Land on Sky Wildlife Experiences to bring raptor shows to the White Mountains. Strosnider and Glitsos have spent nearly 15 years doing educational programs for groups, schools and private functions throughout Arizona and are now doing it at WMNC.
Simon, the new baby Eurasian eagle owl who arrived in May, is now 10 weeks old. He made an appearance at the WMNC on Friday and more than 50 people came out to see him on his next to the last day — for a while, that is. In only six more weeks he will be fully grown with a 6-foot wingspan and he will be twice as tall as Garfunkel, more commonly known as Funky, who is Land on Sky’s shining star. Simon is being moved to a big-boy enclosure at Glitsos’ home while a rehab enclosure is modified to enclose this big-flighted bird.
Free training exhibitions begin on Friday. Glitsos reports they have already been doing test runs, and people really like it. From 3 to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting, anyone can go and see Land on Sky’s amazing birds fly and ask questions about modern-animal choice training.
Coming soon, and that could be within the next 10 days, Land on Sky will be receiving a new animal ambassador – an aplomado falcon. They believe it is the only one in Arizona, and he is already starting to fly.
“This species is special to Arizona. In the 1800s aplomados were abundant in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. But farming and ranching literally wiped out the grasslands that were home to the native yucca plant. It was not known at the time, but the aplomado nests exclusively in yucca plants because they provide much needed protection for their eggs and young. No yucca, no aplomado. Today these beautiful and amazing creatures reside south of the border, but not in the United States,” said Glitsos.
He said they want to showcase the aplomado because it perfectly illustrates the direct link between diminishing natural resources and negative consequences, like the loss of such an impressive bird from the state. The Peregrine Fund is already working on reintroducing the species – first in Texas, then in New Mexico and finally in Arizona. They want Arizona residents to be ready to welcome the reintroduction when it happens.
Glitsos says they may have to house the falcon at home for a month or more while they build housing for her at WMNC.
Last November, WMNC President Diana Butler announced that WMNC was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism. The AOT grant will enable WMNC to build a new, multipurpose complex including an amphitheater and supporting infrastructures to operate Land on Sky’s world-class raptor flight show to expand tourism.
The initial construction work for the complex to house and train the raptors began in May. The plan was for earth-moving and excavating as the first steps, followed by framing in late May.
“Sadly we don’t have our new infrastructure nearly done. A couple of negative contractor run-ins have put us into next summer unfortunately. But, we have retrofitted what used to be the rehab building in the back and added a viewing area with chairs to that space. The show will go on while we continue to build,” said Glitsos.
Learning is happening all summer long at WMNC, 425 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside. View its event calendar at www.wmnc.org/ to see what else there is to learn.
