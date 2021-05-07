In a partnership that is entering its seventh year, Summit Healthcare Foundation is once again providing NPC Friends and Family with five, $1,000 scholarships for first- and second-year students enrolled in Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s) Associate Degree in Nursing program.
Since 2015, Summit scholarships have helped over thirty NPC nursing candidates complete their degrees.
The Summit Healthcare Foundation has also been a key sponsor of NPC Friends and Family events, allowing the college’s non-profit foundation to raise additional scholarship dollars to support students in all of the college’s programs. “We are so grateful to Summit for their ongoing support,” says NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson. “It is a special partnership. It allows us to ‘grow our own’ garden of nurses right here in northeastern Arizona, a region that is critically underserved by the medical professions,” Wilson explains.
Scholarship applications are being accepted now through May 27. All applicants are required to submit an essay of 1,000 words or fewer, describing why they have chosen the nursing profession, how their educational plans will help them achieve their ultimate career goals, and their view on the role nurses play in both the hospital setting and in the community. Complete details and a link to a ‘how-to’ video on submitting an application for this scholarship can be found at www.npc.edu/scholarships/summit-healthcare-foundation-nursing-scholarship.
Wilson is passionate about helping students seek and apply for scholarships, not just to Northland Pioneer College, but to any institution, enabling them to stay out of debt while earning a college degree. She regularly teaches classes on the topic, and also assists prospective applicants in editing their essays for both technical integrity and content. She can be reached at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu and is happy to guide you through the process.
Since the fall of 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 350 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. Over 95% of awardees have either completed an NPC degree or certificate program, or are still enrolled at the college. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, including how to find or schedule a scholarship class, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
