Brittany Greenbaum, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Summit Healthcare, is now offering Inspire therapy, an obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use continuous positive airway pressure therapy.
OSA affects 22 million Americans. When left untreated, OSA can cause vehicle and workplace accidents, worsening mood and memory, stroke, heart attack and even death. It occurs when the airway collapses during sleep and blocks the flow of oxygen to the brain. The brain senses a lack of oxygen and wakes the body up just long enough to take a breath, then falls back asleep. This cycle repeats throughout the night and causes poor, disruptive sleep.
Inspire works inside the body with a patient’s natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea. Mild stimulation opens the airway during sleep, allowing oxygen to flow naturally. The patient uses a small handheld remote to turn Inspire on before bed and off when they wake up.
The safety and efficacy of Inspire was evaluated during a five-year clinical trial. Outcomes showed patients using Inspire experience significant reductions in sleep apnea events and significant improvements in quality-of-life measures. There have been over 150 peer-reviewed publications on Inspire. These publications show results consistent with those seen in the STAR trial.
“In our practice we see many patients who have stopped using or are unable to tolerate CPAP,” Greenbaum said. “Inspire represents a significant advancement in treating sleep apnea. It is clinically proven to reduce sleep apnea events, has a high level of patient satisfaction and a high therapy adherence. We are excited to offer this promising therapy to sleep apnea patients who struggle with CPAP.”
