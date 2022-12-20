Brittany Greenbaum, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Summit Healthcare, is now offering Inspire therapy, an obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use continuous positive airway pressure therapy.

OSA affects 22 million Americans. When left untreated, OSA can cause vehicle and workplace accidents, worsening mood and memory, stroke, heart attack and even death. It occurs when the airway collapses during sleep and blocks the flow of oxygen to the brain. The brain senses a lack of oxygen and wakes the body up just long enough to take a breath, then falls back asleep. This cycle repeats throughout the night and causes poor, disruptive sleep.

