GREELEY, Colo. — An accounts receivable management company that assists organizations with recovering outstanding balances, announced last week that it is notifying individuals whose information may have been involved in a recent network security incident.
On Feb. 26, the company PFC detected and stopped a sophisticated ransomware attack in which an unauthorized third party accessed and disabled some of PFC’s computer systems. PFC immediately engaged third-party forensic specialists to assist with securing the network environment and investigating the extent of any unauthorized activity. Federal law enforcement was also notified. The investigation determined an unauthorized third party may have accessed files containing certain individuals’ personal information.
As a result of this incident, PFC has determined that the following personal information could have been accessed by an unauthorized third party: first and last name, address, accounts receivable balance and payment information and one or both of either date of birth or Social Security number.
While the investigation found no evidence that any information has been specifically misused to date, PFC is mailing letters to potentially involved individuals with details about the incident and providing resources they can use to help protect their information. PFC is also offering potentially involved individuals access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Cyberscout, a leading identity-protection company.
Individuals should refer to the notice they received in the mail regarding steps they can take to protect themselves. As a precautionary measure, potentially impacted individuals should remain vigilant to protect against fraud and/or identity theft by, among other things, reviewing their financial account statements and monitoring free credit reports. If individuals detect any suspicious activity on an account, they should promptly notify the institution or company with which the account is maintained. Individuals should also promptly report any fraudulent activity or any suspected identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state’s attorney general. Individuals may also wish to review the tips provided by the Federal Trade Commission on fraud alerts, free security/credit freezes and steps that they can take to avoid identity theft.
For more information and to contact the FTC, visit www.identitytheft.gov or call 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338). Individuals may also contact the FTC at: Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20580.
PFC is providing a dedicated toll-free call center for potentially affected individuals who have questions, want to enroll in credit monitoring and identity-theft protection services, or who want to learn additional steps to protect their information. To contact the call center, call between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. MST. More information is available on the PFC website at www.pfcusa.com/.
PFC takes seriously its responsibility to protect the privacy of the information in its care, and understands the frustration, concern and inconvenience this incident may have caused. To help mitigate the possibility of a similar incident from occurring again, PFC has implemented additional security measures, revised its policies and procedures relating to the security of its systems and servers and revised how the organization stores and manages data.
