GREER — Sunrise Park Resort has announced an investment plan of $5.5 million on the mountain this summer in preparation for the 2022-23 ski season.

Sunrise has focused on investing in facility repairs, lift upgrades, snowmaking improvements, a complete remodel of the Sunrise Park Lodge and an all-new Swiss cord lift for access to trails on Cyclone Circle.

