GREER — Sunrise Park Resort has announced an investment plan of $5.5 million on the mountain this summer in preparation for the 2022-23 ski season.
Sunrise has focused on investing in facility repairs, lift upgrades, snowmaking improvements, a complete remodel of the Sunrise Park Lodge and an all-new Swiss cord lift for access to trails on Cyclone Circle.
Sunrise signed a contract with manufacturer Star Lifts for a Swiss cord-style lift that will operate from the base of Denny’s Way to the peak of Cyclone Circle.
This Swiss cord lift will provide access to the coveted and unique terrain of Cyclone Circle for over 5,000 people per day. This will greatly improve access to the mountain, which has been limited to hike and snow cat access since the removal of Cyclone Lift 6 in 2017 due to its age and condition. The new lift is scheduled to be installed by the end of 2022.
Last month, Sunrise received approval for a $4 million remodel of the Sunrise Park Lodge hotel. This will be a full remodel of the rooms, lobby, pub, pool area and restaurant. Due to the large nature of this remodel, it will be completed in phases, with the lake-facing rooms to be remodeled first. Additional hotel remodel information will be released as it becomes available.
Sunrise has also invested in a number of key facility repairs prior to welcoming guests back this coming winter.
The exterior decks at Sunrise Lodge and Apache Peak Lodge have been rebuilt, with a new surface and new supports. All stairs and entries are being replaced at Sunrise Lodge.
These new decks will allow for increased usage of both lodges this winter season. Apache Peak Lodge is also undergoing kitchen repairs to offer a more diverse menu selection this winter.
There will also be new and expanded on-mountain dining options for the winter season.
Cyclone Lodge received a new fiberoptic internet line this summer that will allow for expanded operations and services this coming winter.
Last winter season, Cyclone Lodge did not have wired internet, which limited the ability to facilitate credit card transactions for ticket sales and dining operations.
Lift and snowmaking improvements are scheduled to be completed in October. This will include an analog to digital conversion for Fort Apache Lift 4 and Pony Lift 2 to ensure more reliable operation than with the current analog system. Pony Lift 2 will also be receiving a replacement hull rope and the Sunrise snowmaking infrastructure will be improved to increase output and operating efficiency.
Other improvements to Sunrise Park Resort include:
Renovations to the cabins at Sunrise Lake to offer nightly rentals beginning this ski season
New paint and exterior maintenance to buildings
Ski and Snowboard rentals will be moved to a new location to improve efficiency and improve customer convenience
Overhaul to Snowsports programs
Moved retail shop and improved efficiencies for customer convenience
Upgrades to ticket scanning systems and technology systems
With the number of renovations, addition of a lift on Cyclone, and the expansive renovation of the Sunrise Park Lodge, this coming winter will see the largest number of improvements to the mountain in over a decade.
