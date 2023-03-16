The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved two zone changes to allow businesses to operate in a residential area but delayed a third item involving an addiction-recovery facility for 10 residents.

For starters, the supervisors approved a request to change the zoning to allow Michael Barclay to build an RV park at the corner of White Mountain Lake Road and Woodside Trail. That required changing the zoning from residential to commercial.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.