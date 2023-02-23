U.S. Supreme Court
Buy Now

Arizona v. Mayorkas was scheduled to be argued before the court March 1, with the Louisiana attorney general taking the lead. But the justices Thursday removed the case from the calendar.

 Vandana Ravikumar/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that an Arizona death row inmate, John Montenegro Cruz, was wrongly denied the right to tell jurors he would never get out on parole if he was sentenced to life instead of death.

It is the third time the high court has told Arizona that capital defendants have that right. The court first identified that right in its 1994 ruling in Simmons v. South Carolina. Arizona has long claimed Simmons did not apply in the state, but the Supreme Court rejected that argument, ruling in a 2015 case known as Lynch v. Arizona that it does apply.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.