McKinney Scotus

The Supreme Court has formally dismissed an Arizona-led effort to preserve Title 42.

 Vandana Ravikumar/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court has formally dismissed an Arizona-led effort to preserve Title 42, the pandemic-era immigration restriction that was officially ended by the Biden administration last week.

The court on Thursday dismissed Arizona v. Mayorkas as moot – with two justices saying the court should never have agreed to hear the case in the first place.

