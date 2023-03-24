sentencing

PHOENIX — Lifetime probation doesn’t always last a lifetime. Some victims of sex crimes want their perpetrators to spend more time being closely monitored and receiving treatment before they can petition for release from lifetime probation. 

A measure backed by legislative Republicans would require sex offenders placed on lifetime probation to complete either 10 or 20 years of probation, depending on the seriousness of the felony they were convicted for, before they could petition a judge for release.

