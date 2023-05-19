It took less than a week for a trail that spanned two counties to come to an end in handcuffs for an area suspect.
On May 10, Apache County Constable Lance Pearce received documents from the county’s Superior Court pertaining to a suspect believed to be in the Springerville-Eagar area.
On the same day, the Apache County Sheriff’s Office received a report of property stolen from the Vernon area. The property had been stolen the day before, on May 9.
These two seemingly separate incidents converged on a single individual, who may have been dismayed to know that Pearce, Gila County Regional Constable Tony McDaniel, the ACSO and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office were all looking for her.
During the course of his investigation, Pearce received leads to the whereabouts of the individual he was pursuing, and received further tips that the person might be in possession of the property reported stolen from Vernon.
Pearce contacted McDaniel and forwarded the court documents to be served on the defendant, the description of the stolen property and the possible suspect.
McDaniel identified the suspect and the stolen property, then notified the GCSO for further investigation.
GCSO deputies investigated and verified that the property in the defendant’s possession was in fact the property reported stolen to the ACSO.
The suspect’s luck ran out on Tuesday, May 16, when Pearce and McDaniel assisted the ACSO and the GCSO in the recovery of stolen property and the arrest of the suspect.
Joni Allred, 57, was booked into the Gila County jail on a class 3 felony charge of theft of property. The property was returned to its owner.
Law enforcement has no further information available at this time.
