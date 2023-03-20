The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring student concerto competition winners at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Show Low High School auditorium. The theme is “Music That Inspires Our Best Efforts.”

“Pinetop resident Lucy Flake won our high school division competition and will be singing ‘Habanera’ from ‘Carmen,’” said Anna McCleve, WMSO musician and business manager. “Cassandra Gunn is a flutist from Lansing, Michigan. She won our college division competition and will play ‘Mozart Flute Concerto’ in G. The symphony’s first movement to be performed.”

