The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring student concerto competition winners at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Show Low High School auditorium. The theme is “Music That Inspires Our Best Efforts.”
“Pinetop resident Lucy Flake won our high school division competition and will be singing ‘Habanera’ from ‘Carmen,’” said Anna McCleve, WMSO musician and business manager. “Cassandra Gunn is a flutist from Lansing, Michigan. She won our college division competition and will play ‘Mozart Flute Concerto’ in G. The symphony’s first movement to be performed.”
Other musical selections include the Olympic fanfare and theme, highlights from “Rocky,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Band of Brothers,” “Ascent to Victory” (a Special Olympics theme), “Barn Raising” and “Nimrod from the Enigma Variations.”
Flake, a mezzo-soprano, has been taking classical voice lessons with Scott Gentry since she was in seventh grade. In her sophomore year, she began taking additional lessons from Julie Turvey.
Flake has participated in the Northwest Regional Honor Choir three times, earning the title of first chair soprano in the past two years. She also attended Arizona’s All-State Honor Choir last year, and hopes to be accepted again. Though Flake does not plan to major in music in college, she is excited to join collegiate choirs and expand her musical horizons. Flake is a senior at Blue Ridge High School and expects to graduate with honors in May. After graduation, she plans to attend Brigham Young University for a year, after which she will serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Gunn is a flutist from Lansing, Mich. She completed her Bachelor of Music with a concentration in flute performance at Oakland University under the instruction of Sharon Sparrow of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Gunn is currently a masters student at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, where she is a member of the Fred Fox Graduate Wind Quintet and a graduate teaching assistant for the flute studio of Brian Luce. She has performed internationally at the Festival Musica Malicorne in Le Mans, France, as part of the Graduate Wind Quintet. Gunn has performed with the Arizona Symphony Orchestra, University of Arizona Wind Ensemble and the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra. Following graduation, she plans to continue teaching and performing in Tucson while taking auditions for various opera orchestras and symphonies. She aspires to create an established chamber group, continue building her private flute studio, and become a studio musician.
Concert tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased in advance at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall, Show Low Chamber of Commerce, Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce, Classic Cookware (100 N. White Mountain Road No. 102) or on the symphony’s website at wmso.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
There will also be a raffle with various prizes, gift certificates and services donated by businesses in the White Mountains.
The raffle tickets will be available in the Show Low high school auditorium lobby for $1 each or six for $5.
