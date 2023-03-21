NPC Talon Gallery's “Inside the Translucent Light” will have a closing reception on Friday that includes a free public demo and art giveaway 

Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) Talon Gallery at the Show Low campus will host a public reception including a free live demonstration and art giveaway by fine art photographers Cyd Peroni and Nancy Miiller from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday. 

