How’s this for a ladies day out? A day of shooting at a gun range and a nice lunch afterward. The all-ladies noncompetitive shooting group, Target Tamers, meets monthly on the first and third Mondays at Second Knoll Target Range just east of Show Low.
“Shooting with the Target Tamers is shooting with women of like-mind. Many ladies become life-long friends. The confidence that Target Tamers develop allows them to challenge themselves in other shooting sports as well,” said Linda Gilbertson, president of the White Mountain Shooters Association. “It also opens communication with men who already have the knowledge and confidence the ladies acquire through shooting. The Target Tamers have fun and learn at the same time.”
Defending themselves and their families is a valuable aspect women develop from Target Tamers, Gilbertson said.
“It is important for women to know how to shoot a pistol, rifle or shotgun to protect themselves, their family and others should the need arrive,” she said. “Women are the first and best responder(s) to any danger if they have the knowledge, the means and the ability. When women participate with the Target Tamers they practice the shooting skills, they develop competence with their firearm and a confidence in their ability to handle any situation. All they provide is their firearm and ammunition," Gilbertson said.
Kate Barber, owner of Expressions Salon in Lakeside, is a member of the group. She said she started using a gun as a way of defend herself. Her salon has an all-female staff and each staff member can use a gun. "Though I hope it will never be necessary, it brings comfort to know that my team and I are capable of defending ourselves and each other,” Barber said.
Bobbye Ortiz, another group member, enjoys shooting her pink 9-mm Springfield XDM with the group. “It was fun getting together with like-minded women, practicing my skills without pressure, and I loved that we got together after for lunch. It’s like a fun girls day out,” she said.
“I used to go shooting as a kid with my dad and siblings, but I got my first handgun around 2012. I like the way my gun feels in my hands. I love that it’s pink, and the trigger is so easy,” Ortiz said.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department operates the Target Tamers’ home gun range of Second Knoll Target Range under a special-use permit from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. It’s one of a few U.S. National Forests with a shooting range. The range has been open since 2016 and is run by the nonprofit White Mountain Shooters Association.
Range safety officers are present during operating hours. The RSOs are volunteers who supervise all shooting practices and ensure that individuals use safe gun-handling practices. They wear yellow vests to distinguish themselves.
“Our range strictly adheres to safety regulations utilized by other Arizona Game and Fish ranges and the National Rifle Association,” Gilbertson said.
The safety officers are also there to support shooters, she said.
“The range safety officers get them set up with a target and a table to use. All the ladies have taken some firearm class so they know safety requirements and are able to practice without direct supervision,” Gilbertson said.
The range also has a loud speaker that is used to notify shooters when it’s safe to fire and when to cease firing. When the stop call goes out, range users are required to unload their gun. At this point, safety officers and shooters are cleared to go down range to inspect their targets.
Second Knoll has ranges of 100 and 50 yards and several competition training bays that are used by shooting clubs. Both ranges have shooting tables and shade. Gilbertson said there are future plans to build a 300-yard range. Game and Fish is expected to pay for 90% of the cost of building the longer range with WMSA paying the remaining 10%.
WMSA members pay $2 per day and non-members pay $8 per day to shoot at the range. The shooting range is currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
The range is just outside Show Low off of U.S. 60. It’s about 4½ miles east of the intersection of State Route 77 and U.S. 60. The range is located a half mile off of U.S. 60 at the end of Forest Service Road 206. Coming from both directions, brown-colored Forest Service Second Knoll Target Range signs alert drivers that they are approaching the turn onto FR 206. “When you see the sign, start slowing immediately as the turn is close," according to WMSA’s website.
For more information about Target Tamers, contact Vesta Melcher at melcherv@msn.com. For more information about WMSA, visit wmsainc.org.
