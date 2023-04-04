How’s this for a ladies day out? A day of shooting at a gun range and a nice lunch afterward. The all-ladies noncompetitive shooting group, Target Tamers, meets monthly on the first and third Mondays at Second Knoll Target Range just east of Show Low.

“Shooting with the Target Tamers is shooting with women of like-mind. Many ladies become life-long friends. The confidence that Target Tamers develop allows them to challenge themselves in other shooting sports as well,” said Linda Gilbertson, president of the White Mountain Shooters Association. “It also opens communication with men who already have the knowledge and confidence the ladies acquire through shooting. The Target Tamers have fun and learn at the same time.” 

