It’s time to wake up and join in the tradition!
On Saturday, the first firing of the anvil will start at 5 a.m. at the east park on the corner of Lake Road and Center Street in Taylor.
Then the next firing will be down by the old church building on Center. A parade of sorts will follow along, including people who have decorated their golf carts, homemade floats and folks just walking along. The activities will continue down Cente then left to Willow, to across the highway to the LDS Stake Center.
The last firing of the anvil will be at the rodeo grounds, usually between 6 and 6:30 a.m., depending on how fast or slow the parade moves. To learn more about the firing of the anvil and more visit www.tayloraz.gov, “Taylor Town Logo: Drum & Anvil.”
The logo represents two family traditions that have grown to include the whole town. First is the Standiford family tradition, the Firing of the Anvil every Fourth of July with a loud bang! After that there is a serenade of patriotic music from the Jennings Band.
This awakening call goes on as the anvil is fired in different locations around town. This unique tradition began with the Taylor Pioneers, was revived in 1953 and continues still, drawing people home throughout the USA. The heavy-duty anvil was used by the Mormon Battalion in 1847. It was later brought to Taylor by Joseph S. Hancock in the late 1800s to be used in his blacksmith shop.
There will be a free pancake breakfast at the rodeo grounds Saturday morning starting about 6:30.
A Fourth of July 5K and 10K walk/run race is set to start at 7 a.m. at the rodeo grounds. The fee to enter the race is $25. You will receive a T-shirt or water bottle. You can enter for $20, without receiving a T-shirt or water bottle. You need to be signed up no later than 6:55 a.m. You can register online at tayloraz.org/recsignup. At 10 a.m., if you would rather watch someone else do the running, stay at the rodeo grounds for barrel racing and break away, a free event. Breakaway is a girls version of calf roping. Men will be competing in a variety of events as well. Junior barrel racing and the womens breakaway qualifier will follow.
Tammy Gibson, the rodeo secretary for the rodeo committee said “nearly 40 vendors and several food trucks will be available at the rodeo grounds beginning at 11 a.m. The rodeo committee is doing hamburgers and Navajo tacos this year.”
Tickets for the rodeo will be available for purchase at the rodeo grounds at 4 p.m. There is no ticket pre-sale this year. Rodeo tickets are $10 and kids 7 and under will be admitted for free. After the rodeo festivities, a fireworks show is set to dazzle the crowd, followed by a dance at the rodeo pavilion, another free event.
Gibson said the rodeo will kick off with Generation West, an all-women local drill team. “They will start our performance for the rodeo. We will also have the tradition of firing of the anvil, before the rodeo starts. We show how that’s done. It’s pretty awesome. If you’ve never seen it, it’s amazing. Then our tradition is to have the crowd sing the national anthem. That is something that’s unique to our rodeo.”
Sara Ramsay with the Parks and Recreation Department for the towns of Snowflake and Taylor said “we are doing our large foam slip and slide for the kids. That is going to be free. It will start about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The slide will be filled with bubbles and the kids can come play in the bubbles. It’s a very large slip-and-slide. Then throughout the day, we’ll have horseshoe and corn hole tournaments going on for $3 a person. There a lot of activities where families can come and enjoy.”
On both sides of the rodeo grounds, there will be ADA parking and seating for people who are in wheelchairs or for those who may have a little trouble walking or can’t walk very far. If you don’t want to fight with parking or try to find parking, which is always the biggest obstacle when you go to this popular rodeo, there is a shuttle that will drive you back and forth. The shuttle will run from the parking lot at the Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Bellybutton. The shuttle will take you to the rodeo grounds.
Gibson said “they will be making rounds. We have two buses and they will be going back and forth the entire time. It is $5 to park at the Catholic church. They will drop you off by the gate at the rodeo grounds. There is one shuttle that is wheelchair accessible. They’ll start shuttling at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.”
