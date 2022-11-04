In a draft of the minutes from the Oct. 6 Taylor Town Council meeting, there was much discussion regarding the Freeman Park Master Plan Development. Town Manager Gus Lundberg explained that a master plan project was started for Freeman Park. Staff reached out to J2 Engineering who provided three concept ideas. J2 has also been working on the rodeo grounds plan and they were asked to make the soccer fields the appropriate size for tournaments.

Council discussed option No. 1 which has larger fields. Drainage would need to be addressed with a culvert installed at Centennial. Lundberg said "there is a well at the top of the property that feeds irrigation for the soccer fields, but there are issues with the well pump. Some options are doing away with the well and irrigating, or fill a pond with the well and use that to irrigate the fields."

