In a draft of the minutes from the Oct. 6 Taylor Town Council meeting, there was much discussion regarding the Freeman Park Master Plan Development. Town Manager Gus Lundberg explained that a master plan project was started for Freeman Park. Staff reached out to J2 Engineering who provided three concept ideas. J2 has also been working on the rodeo grounds plan and they were asked to make the soccer fields the appropriate size for tournaments.
Council discussed option No. 1 which has larger fields. Drainage would need to be addressed with a culvert installed at Centennial. Lundberg said "there is a well at the top of the property that feeds irrigation for the soccer fields, but there are issues with the well pump. Some options are doing away with the well and irrigating, or fill a pond with the well and use that to irrigate the fields."
Councilman Shawn Palmer asked about liability of a pond and Lundberg responded that it shouldn’t raise insurance premiums, but it could possibly be a liability. Vice Mayor Jason Brubaker asked about the idea of a pond at the industrial park and if they should have both. Lundberg explained that staff met with Game & Fish and they seemed interested in having a stocked fishpond. Several of the councilors liked the idea of a pond at the park and raised concerns about the possibility of a mosquito problem. Brubaker said option No. 2 is the one most preferred as the water adds aesthetics for those who aren’t there for just soccer.
Councilwoman Sherry Cosper stated she likes the idea of the parking access in option No. 3. Lundberg added that water runoff gives options for an area with trees, rocks and water that kids could play in, but would allow storm flow when needed. Sara Ramsey, with Snowflake/Taylor Parks and Recreation, said she likes the pond idea but is concerned with Saturday activities and parents not keeping an eye on children, adding that a pond could bring possible safety issues. Palmer replied by saying that parents are responsible for the children adding that there can be issues with the streets around the park as well. He asked about having a person watch the water during busy times at the park. Cosper likes the idea of the pond away from the playground area. Brubaker said the pond could be smaller and moved away from the playground and use town water to irrigate instead of pond water. Lundberg stated that at this point council should decide what they want to do with Freeman Park, then a design could move forward and brought back for Council approval. A motion was made to approve design option No. 2, removing the splash pad, moving pickleball, basketball and futsal, then adding more ramadas and trees. All voted in favor 6-0. (Futsal is a five-a-side indoor football game played at club level on a basketball-sized court).
Next on the agenda was a discussion regarding the Rodeo Park Bleacher Design/Build Contract. Lundberg stated that options have been investigated for bleachers, with metal options proposed. A consultant assisted with a master plan for a concept of how bleachers could be placed on the East end. Lundberg added that a concept was suggested by town staff with two responses received. Desert Recreation Inc. proposed a traditional metal option for $644,385. This does not include the concrete slab underneath and the groundwork, which would be a significant cost. Hatch Industries proposed bleachers made from concrete, with room for concession and restrooms underneath. The bleachers would be the same rise and run as existing large bleachers and would seat about 2,600 people. The proposed cost is $800,000, with no other work needing to be done. Lundberg said "the option from Desert Recreation takes out some of the corals and rough stock area, to allow for more seating." After more discussion, Councilman Dustin Hancock stated council should decide whom they want to work with and adjustments can be worked out later. A motion to work with Hatch Industries to continue the design contract was presented and was carried 6-0, with all in favor.
Council and staff present at the meeting included Brubaker and council members Kris Neff, Palmer, Bill Baldwin, Cosper, Hancock, Lundberg, Sara Ramsay and Town Clerk Geri Judd. For more information about the town of Taylor, visit tayloraz.gov.
