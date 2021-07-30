While teachers all over the state are preparing to go back to work next week, the teachers at Vernon Elementary and Snowflake Intermediate are preparing for additional professional development in reading instruction. The Navajo County Education Service Agency (NCESA) was awarded a prestigious grant from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), Read On Arizona, and First Things First, which will span 5 years. The $800,000 will be used for teacher learning, student support and schools resources.
ADE selected 10 subgrantees statewide (Kindergarten to 5th grade) for the Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant to improve reading skills and strengthen community collaborations. NCESA will work with teachers at Vernon Elementary and Snowflake Intermediate to implement evidence-based strategies that drive higher language and literacy achievement.
“With this amazing grant we have the opportunity to provide first class professional development and support over several years. We know that the implementation of quality instruction takes time and support. We appreciate the Arizona Department of Education for this award that will help rural Arizona,” reported Jalyn Gerlich, Navajo County Superintendent of Schools.
The grant will not only train 40 local educators in higher language and literacy strategies, but also provide for a Reading Specialist, Reading Coach, and instructional materials. Both Lannie Gillespie, Navajo County Associate Superintendent, and Susan Rodriguez, Navajo County Education Specialist, will become trainers for the evidence-based reading instruction and will begin offering training in Navajo and Apache counties. Currently, educators who want to stay up to date with strategies and professional development are forced to travel to Flagstaff or Phoenix. By offering the training locally, schools will save on travel and time lost out of the classroom. It is the goal of NCESA to create a consortium of local educators who share what they have learned about literacy instruction with other local educators and with parents/guardians.
