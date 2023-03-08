The Elks hosted the Round Valley Invitational in the Dome in Eagar on March 3. Teams from Show Low, Blue Ridge, St. Johns, Mogollon and Round Valley schools were among the eleven boys and girls teams participating at the meet.

The Cougars and the Yellowjackets battled back and forth for first and second place on the day. The boys had Show Low taking first, Blue Ridge in second, and Round Valley taking third place for the meet; the girls had Blue Ridge in first, Show Low at second, and St. Johns taking third place.

