The Elks hosted the Round Valley Invitational in the Dome in Eagar on March 3. Teams from Show Low, Blue Ridge, St. Johns, Mogollon and Round Valley schools were among the eleven boys and girls teams participating at the meet.
The Cougars and the Yellowjackets battled back and forth for first and second place on the day. The boys had Show Low taking first, Blue Ridge in second, and Round Valley taking third place for the meet; the girls had Blue Ridge in first, Show Low at second, and St. Johns taking third place.
First-year Round Valley Head Coach Taylor Hanssen was happy with how the day went for the meet. He felt the athletes performed well and was grateful for all the support to put on the meet in the dome.
Due to recent storm activity, some athletes across the mountain had a hard time getting on the track to practice and prepare for the meet. Despite that limitation, the teams were able to put in some good performances to kick off the track season.
On the girls side, Ellie Otto of St. Johns picked up where she left off last year — after her state champion title in the long jump and third-place finish in the triple jump — to take first place in the dome in both the long jump and triple jump. Her teammate, Kayme Smith, took first in the 400.
Round Valley’s Sydnee Finch followed her state championship title last year to take first in the shot put, while Show Low’s Sadie Hall took first in the discus throw.
On the boys side, Show Low controlled the sprints, led by Lucas Webb, Jacob Altop, CJ Serrano and Cameron Hernandez. Show Low Cougar Cain Trimble stepped up to take first in both the shot put and discus throw.
As the races got longer, Blue Ridge got solid contributions from senior Steven Halls as he took first in the 800, second in the mile, second in the high jump, and first in the team 4x400 relay. Elam Antonelli added to the Yellowjackets’ scoring with a first in long jump, first in the 400 and second in the 200.
In a rematch from last year, seniors Dallon Walker of Round Valley and Steven Halls of Blue Ridge took their race in the 1600 down to the wire once again. Last year, Halls edged out Walker with a time of 4:58.97 over Walker’s 4:58.98. This year, Walker got the victory with a time of 4:44.91 to Halls’ 4:44.92.
Additional performance information for the individuals and teams can be found on az.milesplit.com.
