The property at 1400 N. Fairway Drive in Show Low has neighbors up in arms against the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. A final decision is set to be made on August 9.

The property at 1400 N. Fairway Drive in Show Low has become a battleground between the residents that currently live in the neighborhood and a new group who is hoping to earn the city’s approval to take the property over.

Tammie and Jerry Rothermel were informed via public notice that the City of Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission would be considering a conditional use permit for Shad Housley to use the property for a residential home for disabled children. The notice was sent out by Justen Tregaskes, which specifically mentions Housley’s involvement with Legacy Community Homes. The neighborhood quickly assembled as many people as they could do to fight against a commercial business setting up shop on their street.

