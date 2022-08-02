The property at 1400 N. Fairway Drive in Show Low has become a battleground between the residents that currently live in the neighborhood and a new group who is hoping to earn the city’s approval to take the property over.
Tammie and Jerry Rothermel were informed via public notice that the City of Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission would be considering a conditional use permit for Shad Housley to use the property for a residential home for disabled children. The notice was sent out by Justen Tregaskes, which specifically mentions Housley’s involvement with Legacy Community Homes. The neighborhood quickly assembled as many people as they could do to fight against a commercial business setting up shop on their street.
“We are not against disabled children. The problem lies specifically with the business aspect of this,” Tammie said. “If this is allowed, what’s stopping the city from allowing stores or gas stations to open up on our neighborhood?”
Brad Fitch, who shares a back fence-line with the property in question, said, “We all live less than three minutes away from the golf course ponds. Children, disabled or not, will be drawn to that. If they run away, or just manage to keep out of sight for a few moments, they could end up drowning, or getting run over. There’s a major safety concern here that I don’t believe the city is properly acknowledging.”
Despite other concerns related to property value or retirement funds, the community rallied together behind a fellow neighbor named Jennifer. She, along with her husband Mitchell and their two sons, Graham and Charlton, live two doors down from the property, and have a completely different set of worries.
“Charlton is autistic. He has a cognitive delay”, Jennifer told the Independent. “Chronologically, he’s 11. But he has the brain capacity of a toddler.” Jennifer detailed how she and her husband specifically moved into that area to avoid loud traffic and dense communities, both of which can upset her son and cause episodes.
The issue was planned to be addressed on July 26 at a the Planning and Zoning meeting normally held in the council chambers. The meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum, but Tregaskes and Housley decided to hold a meeting in the lobby of Show Low library. They were joined by Jeff Morgan, the foster father of the two girls who are hoping to be placed in the home, to talk with the public about their concerns. He and his wife, Bridgett, specifically sought out that property in that neighborhood because of its reputation as a calm and caring community. Their thought behind buying a home for their bedridden daughters as opposed to a commercial building was to allow them to live in a residential area with more access to everyday living.
Discussions between the community and Morgan grew tense. Tregaskes confirmed that Housley and Morgan were well within their rights to apply for the conditional use permit and use the property to fulfill their needs. Unfortunately, this did little to ease the minds of the residents, who still did not agree with a commercial business setting up operations in a residential neighborhood.
“The work that we intend to do will help increase property values,” Morgan said. “We’re not going to become millionaires off this house. We don’t view it as a business. We view it as a home.” He later said in a statement to the Independent that he and his wife were not expecting the backlash they received, and did mention that even if the conditional use permit was approved, he may consider taking his daughters elsewhere on the Mountain.
“We want to give access to medical care that those that might not be able to receive it on the Mountain,” said Housley. “It’s a three hour drive to the valley. That’s a long drive for a medical emergency. Not everyone can afford that, and not everyone can have their disabled children close to home. Many of these kids will end up in group homes or hospitals. Why force them into that when we can help them lead a normal life?”
Reactions to the meeting were devisive. Fitch has not changed his mind on the matter. He believes that Housley and Morgan are playing on emotion to allow a commercial enterprise to conduct operations in an otherwise completely residential neighborhood. Regardless of the specific occupants, Fitch believes this will set a bad precedent for other neighborhoods that may soon be in the same situation.
Tammie says she’s come to terms with any decision that the P&ZC make, but simply asks that Morgan follow through with his promises and regulations outlined in the conditional use permit as well as the Department of Developmental Disabilities license that Housley and Morgan are hoping to attain. She’s proposed that the 300 foot radius around the property be labeled a “safe zone” to avoid any flashing lights or sirens that may disrupt the community.
Jennifer has completely turned around on the subject. After speaking to Housley and Morgan privately and introducing them to Charlton, she says that she completely misunderstood what their intentions were and now fully encourages the completion of the project.
“As the mother of a disabled boy, I know what it’s like to want, so desperately, to improve their lives in anyway possible,” she said. “I hope our community is willing to wrap their arms around these children the same way they have for mine.”
A final decision is set to be made at the next Planning and Zoning meeting that will take place on August 9 in Show Low. Until then, all the interested parties can do is wait and see what comes next.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.